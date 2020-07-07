Letter: Trump was a mistake

He said in hell there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth. What if sobbing is a life thing used to express regret, despair or, we hope, repentance? It could be, but maybe not, saving repentance that’s if we throw our aching soul toward Jesus, Jesus’s death resurrection, His perfect love; and then he steps in.

Another suggestion for hell was the parable of the unjust steward. We should hedge our judgment of sinners in case we are put out with them.

Jesus says hell is encompassing hot, a lake of fire, living space for the godless ones. Jesus wishes no one to go there. He wants none of his creation lost.

Law and order

RANDY COOK

ELK RUN HEIGHTS -- Here we go again. Democrats have a candidate that can’t win without ballot harvesting and mail-in ballots. So they turn to Russia again. The last time Trump made a decision to protect our troops in Iran and ordered an air strike to eliminate an Iranian general responsible for hundreds of U.S. soldiers' deaths, the Democratic response, along with the liberal press, was outrage and disgust.