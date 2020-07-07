Letter: Trump was a mistake

Dump Trump
GARY DUNEMAN
WAVERLY —Simply put, those of you who supported Trump in 2016 have brought upon the country an ugly presidency. The campaign brought out all his deficiencies to indicate his unfitness to be president. Whatever faults you saw in Mrs. Clinton are miniscule compared with what Trump has brought to our country and the world the last three plus years.
To have the Republican Party nominate Trump indicates the party is terribly flawed. To have the Republican elected officials at both the federal and state level do substantially nothing to stop the president’s stupidity is unconscionable. They are guilty of one of two things (1) not having the courage to put a stop to this nightmare (2) or agreeing with the president’s incompetency. Either way they should not remain in office.
If you are not registered to vote do so. Go to www.sos.iowa.gov. If your Democratic favorite did not receive the nomination support the nominee. Otherwise it could be four more years of Trump. If you voted for Trump in 2016 you can atone yourself by not making the same mistake twice. Biden has flaws, but they pale in comparison to Trump.
Thinking of Jesus
CAROL ROBINSON
WATERLOO — The accurate fact is many people will go to hell eternally. I have been thinking about these people and what my Lord said to them.
He said in hell there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth. What if sobbing is a life thing used to express regret, despair or, we hope, repentance? It could be, but maybe not, saving repentance that’s if we throw our aching soul toward Jesus, Jesus’s death resurrection, His perfect love; and then he steps in.
Another suggestion for hell was the parable of the unjust steward. We should hedge our judgment of sinners in case we are put out with them.
Jesus says hell is encompassing hot, a lake of fire, living space for the godless ones. Jesus wishes no one to go there. He wants none of his creation lost.
Law and order
RANDY COOK
ELK RUN HEIGHTS -- Here we go again. Democrats have a candidate that can’t win without ballot harvesting and mail-in ballots. So they turn to Russia again. The last time Trump made a decision to protect our troops in Iran and ordered an air strike to eliminate an Iranian general responsible for hundreds of U.S. soldiers' deaths, the Democratic response, along with the liberal press, was outrage and disgust.
Now after another release of classified intelligence, or just another outright lie from The New York Times, Trump is questioned for not responding to Russian bounties on our soldiers. It is truly amazing the liberal media have information before the White House. We've had four years of Russian lies by the Democrats. They prosecute a 33-year veteran persecuted because of Obama. That administration would do anything to keep Flynn from heading the intelligence agencies because Obama fired him. There was an impeachment that never had a crime involved. The left will never stop.
With Biden hiding, mail voting fraud, and all the chaos in our country which is orchestrated by the left and the Democratic media, our hope is with Trump and the rule of law!
