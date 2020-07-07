Letter: Trump upholds the law

ELK RUN HEIGHTS -- Here we go again. Democrats have a candidate that can’t win without ballot harvesting and mail-in ballots. So they turn to Russia again. The last time Trump made a decision to protect our troops in Iran and ordered an air strike to eliminate an Iranian general responsible for hundreds of U.S. soldiers' deaths, the Democratic response, along with the liberal press, was outrage and disgust.

Now after another release of classified intelligence, or just another outright lie from The New York Times, Trump is questioned for not responding to Russian bounties on our soldiers. It is truly amazing the liberal media have information before the White House. We've had four years of Russian lies by the Democrats. They prosecute a 33-year veteran persecuted because of Obama. That administration would do anything to keep Flynn from heading the intelligence agencies because Obama fired him. There was an impeachment that never had a crime involved. The left will never stop.