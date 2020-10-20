LETTER: This is fun?

WATERLOO -- At a rally recently, I believe in Michigan, President Trump encouraged the cry, "Lock her up," referring to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the target of a planned attack that called for her to be kidnapped or even executed. Fortunately, the alleged plotters of this attack have been arrested.

Asked about the president's encouragement of the "Lock her up" cry, Lara Trump responded that the president was "just having fun." I would like to address the following question to all Trump supporters: How much fun do you think it was for Gov. Whitmer and her family to hear this cry and the president's encouragement of it?