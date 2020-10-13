Letter: Third party blues

AUSTEN RODGERS

WATERLOO — As a third party voter, I’m the bad guy. I hear it all the time. I’m the one that allowed Trump into the Oval Office in 2016, and I’m the reason Biden is going to win this year. Unbeknownst to me, my vote for Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen also counts as votes for both Trump and Biden, depending on who I’m talking to. Three votes for the price of one? That’s a great deal.

See, here’s the thing. If democracy is something we as a country value so highly, why do we constantly belittle and bully people who vote for the smaller candidates that better represent their opinions? The only wasted vote is one cast out of fear, in my opinion, and this two-party mentality is what has caused this great social divide we face today. The saying “if you’re not with me, you’re against me” is more prevalent now than ever.

Can’t we all come together and realize that maybe respecting one another’s life choices, even though we may not understand them, and seeking true liberty for everyone is the only thing that will unify the country again? I won’t regulate you if you don’t regulate me.

