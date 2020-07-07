Letter: Thinking of Jesus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Thinking of Jesus

CAROL ROBINSON

WATERLOO — The accurate fact is many people will go to hell eternally. I have been thinking about these people and what my Lord said to them.

He said in hell there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth. What if sobbing is a life thing used to express regret, despair or, we hope, repentance? It could be, but maybe not, saving repentance that’s if we throw our aching soul toward Jesus, Jesus’s death resurrection, His perfect love; and then he steps in.

Another suggestion for hell was the parable of the unjust steward. We should hedge our judgment of sinners in case we are put out with them.

Jesus says hell is encompassing hot, a lake of fire, living space for the godless ones. Jesus wishes no one to go there. He wants none of his creation lost.

