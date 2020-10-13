Letter: The common good

WATERLOO — Last week, I visited the eye doctor. The topic of Trump’s positive COVID test came up. He said Trump is rude, but he’s right and does not want socialism. What many fail to realize is no one wants to pool the income of every American and divvy it up among the 330 million who live in the U.S. I posed a question: I asked if he thought we should have to have insurance for the police, the fire department to help us, charge money for everyone to go to school and other taxpayer services. He said, “That’s not socialism!” But it is a form of socialism. He had nothing to say after that. Folks, when we take insurance out of the mix and pool our money for the common good for some things, our outcomes improve. Single payer health care does not mean the government has to approve a treatment. All it means is we cut out the middle man and pay a lot less for a lot more.