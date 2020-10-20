LETTER: Super-spreader in chief

SUE VOGEL

WATERLOO -- Iowa surpassed 100,000 cases of COVID-19 and stands at nearly 1,500 coronavirus deaths, yet Donald Trump came to Iowa to host another super-spreader event less than two weeks after he caught COVID-19 and was taken by helicopter to Walter Reed Medical Center after months of attacking the advice of medical and scientific experts.

Trump received the greatest care in the world with access to experimental treatments. Trump claims this “cure” is going to be available to all for “free.” There are currently over 8 million cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and over 219,000 people died from this very real virus. Even the generous estimates of manufacturing capacity don’t get us there, and we don’t know if the treatments will be effective or what the cost will be.

Trump’s claim that we will be “cured” for “free” is unbelievable because it is not true. Trump has not done a single thing to earn the trust of seniors like me throughout his mismanagement of this pandemic. It is terrifying that in the middle of this deadly pandemic, we cannot trust President Trump or Sen. Joni Ernst to tell us the truth.