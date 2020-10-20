 Skip to main content
LETTER: Suckers and losers
LETTER: Suckers and losers

TOM SMOCK

DUNKERTON -- Anyone who chuckled or thought it OK to call our veterans "suckers" or "losers" should watch the movie "The Outpost," which told the true story of an Army detachment assigned to an outpost deep in a valley of Afghanistan, surrounded by Taliban-infested mountains. They held off a vicious attack until finally air support came in to stop the assault. Many awards were earned, including two Medal of Honor citations. If you watch the movie and don't choke up a little at the end, you are a sucker and loser! Semper Fi, brothers.

