Letter: Say no to public option

MICHAEL BAYER

WATERLOO — The 2020 Democratic national platform, Joe Biden, Teresa Greenfield and Abby Finkenauer all promote a public health insurance option.

A public option will drive private insurers out of the market — including your employer-sponsored health plan that many depend on today. Let me share my experience with a public option.

In 2018, I lost my Medicare Part B insurance. No problem, I thought. I will just get a private short-term medical insurance policy until I can get back on Medicare. Wrong! As I called around, I found that insurance companies do not offer health insurance to people over 65. Private insurance companies can’t compete with publicly subsidized Medicare so they don’t offer policies to people who are eligible for Medicare. That segment of the health care market has become a single payer system. I had no choice.

Democratic candidates say that a public option would force private insurers to be more competitive, but the government is not subject to the same market realities as a private insurer. If you value timely, quality health care choices at competitive rates, vote for free enterprise and against a public option.

