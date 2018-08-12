Letters to the Editor logo

 

ROBERT A. CAMARATA

GRUNDY CENTER -- This letter is in response to Jim Skaine’s Aug. 5 letter that claims “The Constitution established the United States as a socialist nation.” How absurd can one be? The constitution established a nation where all had an equal opportunity to succeed or fail in life, not equal wealth for all.

He quotes Adam Smith the “Father of Economic Theories” accurately, but left out that in his writings Smith also argued that "people are self-interested but naturally like to help others.” Meaning the people should help others, not the government force the people to help whom the government chooses! If Skaine is such a believer in socialism as a better form of economics he should list all the nations where it has proved successful. He can’t, of course; it seldom works for more than a decade or two, and if it lasts any longer than that it is at the point of a bayonet.

As Sir Winston Churchill once said, "Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery." Margaret Thatcher has said “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money.”

