Editor's Inbox web logo

 

CHERYL HANNAH

WATERLOO --- In response to a letter from Bob Kaiser (Nov. 27) titled 'Why not work?' Mr. Kaiser is making some huge assumptions and judgments about people receiving SNAP and other welfare benefits. Not everyone can have a garden. What about those who live in apartments with no land or those who are unable to physically plant and harvest a garden?

Maybe he is fortunate enough to have good mobility and live close enough to a grocery store to walk there. Most people don't. I guess he expects people to walk several miles to the store and then carry numerous bags of groceries home for the return trip of several miles. He is right. People are spending their money on things other than food. Like rent, utilities, etc.

The fact is that most people on food stamps or welfare are employed. They just do not make enough money to support a family. You do not know what anyone's circumstance is and it is easy to assume and judge without knowing the facts. There but for the grace of God go I. Maybe we should not worry so much if someone is a "freeloader" and look on others with kindness and compassion.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments