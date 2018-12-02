CHERYL HANNAH
WATERLOO --- In response to a letter from Bob Kaiser (Nov. 27) titled 'Why not work?' Mr. Kaiser is making some huge assumptions and judgments about people receiving SNAP and other welfare benefits. Not everyone can have a garden. What about those who live in apartments with no land or those who are unable to physically plant and harvest a garden?
Maybe he is fortunate enough to have good mobility and live close enough to a grocery store to walk there. Most people don't. I guess he expects people to walk several miles to the store and then carry numerous bags of groceries home for the return trip of several miles. He is right. People are spending their money on things other than food. Like rent, utilities, etc.
The fact is that most people on food stamps or welfare are employed. They just do not make enough money to support a family. You do not know what anyone's circumstance is and it is easy to assume and judge without knowing the facts. There but for the grace of God go I. Maybe we should not worry so much if someone is a "freeloader" and look on others with kindness and compassion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.