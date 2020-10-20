LETTER: In their shoes

THE REV. SCOTT LOTHE

CEDAR FALLS -- Our minds are filled with many troubling concerns: The pandemic. Rancor in the election cycle. Increased poverty and job loss. Racism. As we read about and contemplate these and many other important issues, I hope we will work for increased understanding among members of the human family.

In the Hebrew Bible there is a story about a person named Ezekiel. He was a leader among his people, offering them encouragement and hope during difficult times. One of my favorite lines in Ezekiel's story proclaims: "I sat where they sat." We can easily understand why Ezekiel was able to share in remarkable ways the burden of the people. He had walked in their shoes and identified with their problems.

I think many of the tensions in our world could be helped if we were more willing to "sit where others sit" and try to be touched by how other people live. How would it feel to be a teacher or a university official in these days of COVID-19? How would it feel to be seriously ill without health insurance coverage? I hope we can all be more understanding of our neighbor's plight during these difficult days.

