LETTER: Character Counts

BRUCE CLARK

WATERLOO -- Please join the Cedar Valley Character Counts Committee in commemorating Character Counts! Week, Oct. 18-Oct. 24.

Our mission is to encourage and to assist in the development of citizens who live and model positive character in our homes, businesses, communities, and service and faith organizations based on the Six Pillars of Character. Those include Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring and Citizenship.

The Champions of Character honored individuals and organizations that exemplified the Six Pillars of Character.

Awardees included: SportAbility of Iowa, Rooted Carrot Co-op Market, East High Army JROTC, Dylan Mack, RISE Program – UNI Athletic Department, Brawntae Wells, Servpro of Black Hawk County and Vern Fish.

Our goal is summarized well in a first-grade essay written about Martin Luther King Jr. by my grandson Truman. “MLK was nice and a great leader. He was nice and he changed the world. Be like MLK.”

Let’s help Truman change the world.

