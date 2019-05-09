Stamp Out Hunger logo

WATERLOO – Letter carriers on Saturday will collect food donations to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank as part of the 27th anniversary of Stamp Out Hunger, the nation’s largest single-day food drive, having collected more than one billion pounds of food since its inception as a national food drive in 1993.

On Saturday morning, leave a nonperishable food donation in a bag near your mailbox by 9:30 a.m. The drive will take place rain or shine, and mail carriers will deliver the food to the food bank.

Last year’s drive brought in around 50,000 pounds to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

Non-perishable food items are requested by the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, including cereal, pasta, rice, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meals such as soups, chili, pasta, 100% juice, peanut butter, canned pasta sauce or spaghetti sauce, macaroni & cheese and canned protein (tuna, chicken, turkey).

For more information, call 235-0507 or email akress@northeastiowafoodbank.org.

