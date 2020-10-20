LETTER: Atheist agenda

1. He says atheists don't try to "force their standards into law," but history often shows the contrary. Stalin (Soviet Union), Mao (China), the Kim dynasty (North Korea) -- militant atheists all -- put to death millions of their own people. Their claim to absolute power flowed directly from their rejection of any idea of God or inherent human rights. Certainly, not all atheists are Stalinists or Maoists, but to say all atheists are concerned only about their own lives is demonstrably untrue.

2. Regarding the costs of caring for "the retarded and deformed": First, I'm stunned the Courier would actually print such demeaning language regarding the disabled. I also take this personally. My sister Mary Ann was in a wheelchair with cerebral palsy nearly her whole 66+ years of life; she could do nothing for herself. My parents (and others in her later years) loved and cared for her unconditionally. We "religionists" see every person having a dignity and worth that come from God, regardless of ones' abilities. No, we don't always live that belief as we should; that's why God continues to challenge us to ongoing conversion.