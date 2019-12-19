Leshon Williams
- Running back
- 5-10, 200, freshman
- Chicago, Ill. (Richards HS)
Earned honorable mention all-state honors as a junior and senior . . . earned all-conference honors as a junior and sophomore . . . team captain as a junior and senior . . . rushed 121 times for 1,001 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior . . . had 2,115 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns as a junior . . . also lettered in basketball and track.
