Sen. David Johnson of Ocheyedan in western Iowa -- original drafter of the original master matrix -- is calling for more localized government control on CAFOs.
"It's time for the Legislature to loosen the tight rein that they have on local governments making decisions that are based on local situations," he said.
Johnson and his _____ initiated 14 bills this Legislative season to halt the expansion of CAFOs, including a moratorium on any new construction of hog confinements, until the Legislature addresses some complaints from residents living near CAFOs.
"We've got a major expansion. It's hard to put a measure on it, but here's no question we're enduring an expansion of facilities in Iowa. At the same time our regulatory structure is being reduced to a shadow of its former self -- we're way down on inspectors at the Department of Natural Resources, budgets continue to be cut," including the termination of the livestock coordinator at the DNR.
A previous article explained how Jerry and Sue George of Lime Springs are fighting back against the uprising of CAFOs in their community.
"The last couple of years, I've walked thousands of miles around Iowa, responding to concerns from people like the Georges, and it really dates back to that northeastern part of the state. ..."he said.
Johnson said many of the counties he traveled to are "saturated" with CAFOs, and the air is not something he would want to live with year-round.
"It isn't just with the application of the manure, but even when the wind is down," he said.
Johnson said his goal is for more restrictions on CAFO placement.
"I'm not against agriculture; I worked on a diary farm for 15 years," he said.
One of the bills Johnson pushed for was for local control (county board of supervisors) in the event of a potential threat to a municipal water supply. Another bill was for the tailoring restrictions, while others were for more broad sweeps, such as moratoriums in certain situations Johnson found the laws weren't addressing, like restricting areas that historically have not been producing hogs for a very long time.
Johnson said Iowa counties are running out of room.
"Corporations are changing the landscape of what it means to be a farmer in Iowa," he said.
"I really truly believe it's a responsibility of mine to not look at this issue just as a representative of these five counties in Iowa, but because I was one of 12 Legislators involved in developing these regulations, I have a responsibility statewide to follow it through," he said.
"We've got to be awfully protective of the natural resources we have, and the soil is probably at the top of that list," he said, noting soil has been eroding at a great rate "... experts in the field believe we may only have a few decade left unless we take a different view of our soil, and don't try to squeeze every dollar out of it. We actually have to rebuild our soil infrastructure."
"The agricultural pollution problem is particularly challenging to solve because it comes from across Iowa's landscape where over 90 percent of the land area is in farms," according to the Iowa Environmental Council's website.
Johnson said he also has traveled to North Carolina, the No. 2 pork producing state in the U.S. The state has seen a three-fold increase of hogs in just one decade -- from 2.8 million in 1990 to 9.3 million in 2000, where it has remained steady, according to an article from The Guardian. (Johnson said it's the largest settlement in the nation)
Johnson said the CAFOs are concentrated in only a handful of counties.
CAFO neighbors in Bladen County, N.C., filed a series of more than 26 federal nuisance lawsuits against one of the major hog producing companies.
The first case went to jury trial in April, when a jury awarded the 10 plaintiffs more than $50 million. Their complaints included the way the manure was stored and applied, as well as the odors and spray drifts from the manure, curbing their ability to go outside.
Iowa Legislature two years ago passed a bill that "pretty much takes away any person's right to sue a livestock producer over a nuisance," Johnson said.
--------------
NOTES:
MASTER MATRIX
"We do not have tough enough laws that deal with different geological positions," Johnson said.
The master matrix was drafted 16 years ago by 12 legislators and one moderator.
"There's no question that in the end, the law that we passed in 2002 was definitely tilted to the advantage of the pork industry," Johnson said.
"We have more and more beaches and public areas closed in recent years. It's hard to say if it's caused by the explosion of new hog confinements going in or is something else causing it," he said.
SKIRTING THE LIMIT
The master matrix is a point system that determines regulations for the farmers.
For example, the first tier of regulations are for operators who claim more than 1,250 pigs, which leaves an opportunity for farmers who only claim 1,249 to not have strict building requirements.
Johnson said anything under the first tier can be built closer to houses, businesses and churches. He noted a resident in southeast iowa lives 174 feet from a confinement, where he can hear the pigs squeal, smell the pungent outpouring odors and see the increased traffic in his neighborhood with large trucks hauling loads in and out. Johnson said if the confinement included only a few more pigs, the CAFO would have to be set back a quarter of a mile.
"A lot of these, what I call egregious examples of poor sighting, are being done by pork producers who are in the top 30 in the nation. ... I understand that livestock is a way of life over here. ... but it's been 16 years; there's a lot more confines out there than there were in 2002," he said. "In some counties, they're practically building them one on top of the other."
MANURE AS FERTILIZER
"Organic fertilizer will help, if used correctly, build soil health. We've got to start building back the health of our soil because so much of it has eroded and washed down the rivers all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico and major contributors of the dead zone. ... We've crippled the seafood industry in that area ... but the sediment washes away carries with it some of these harmful chemicals ... this last year is the largest it's ever been recorded, so whatever we're doing in the upper midwest is not working fast enough,"
Johnson has been a member of the Legislature as an independent for 20 years, and was a registered Republican before that.
"The problem is, is that ag now, at one time when I was chairing the senate agr committee for 4 years (as a Republican) ... used to be a very bipartisan committee ... but there's just absolutely no question. Follow the money, Republicans are now the pro-agriculture party ... with more than a dozen bills introduced into Ag and Natural Resources Committee, Ways and Means Committee, not a single one received an initial subcommittee hearing. That's the first step in the legislative process, so Iowa has pretty much been shut out of this process. These are being killed by either the chair or the committee, the leadership or by the chair of the subcommittee, there's a lot of different ways to bury these bills ... all died before the funnel.
WASHINGTON
The Iowa Environmental Protection Commission denied a petition, filed by: Environmental groups Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement and Food & Water Watch filed the petition., Monday that would have made it tougher for animal feeding operations to be built in Iowa. Denied September 2017
It called for increased distance requirements between neighbors and hog confinements, cattle feedlots and other livestock facilities; greater credit for odor and pollution controls; and a higher overall score for construction approval, among other action.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources recommended against adopting the petition.
Karst Requirements for Confinement Feeding Operations: The Iowa Administrative Code prohibits new, expanding and modified confinement operations from constructing unformed manure storage (earthen basins) in karst terrain. The Iowa Administrative Code also prohibits new, expanding and modified confinement operations from constructing within 1,000 feet of a sinkhole unless secondary containment is provided. Any new confinements in karst terrain, with more than 500 animal units, must meet upgraded concrete standards, by providing the DNR with soil borings indicating the depth to bedrock below the proposed formed structures. If there is less than five feet to bedrock below the bottom of a proposed formed structure, the construction plans must be signed and sealed by a professional engineer, and a two-foot clay liner must be installed below the structure. Water monitoring for ammonia-nitrogen may also be required for new confinements in karst terrain.
CAFOs use 25,000 gallons or more per day, to flush manure, water animals, Rita concerned her well will dry.
liquid gold: has enough nitrogen so you don't need to purchase fertilizer, which is one of the highest priced imports in the whole production, they don't care they're losing money on the pigs, get money back in manure. they use their own, can sell the rest.
