PAT KOCH and JIM GRAVES
American Legion Post 138
CEDAR FALLS -- On behalf of our American Legion Post 138, veterans', their families, and the women's auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion, we would like to thank all of generous citizens and businesses that gave of themselves for the well being and survival of the post.
If we tried to list all of our supporters, we'd feel terrible if we left an individual or business out. But you know who you are and what you did to help keep this veterans organization alive to serve our brave men and women who serve our country.
We invite the Cedar Valley to visit us and see what this post can offer. We are an active post and always offering veterans activities for not just our members but for the community as well. We are located at 728 Commercial St., Waterloo.
