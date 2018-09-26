Baseball
- New York Yankees shortstop
Didi Gregorius
- and center fielder
Aaron Hicks
- could return from injuries during a regular season-ending series this weekend at Boston.
Gregorius was cleared to resume baseball activities after a hand specialist examined his right wrist. Gregorius tore cartilage in the wrist during a head-first slide last weekend while scoring the run that clinched a postseason berth.
Hicks left Monday night’s 4-1 win over Tampa Bay with left hamstring tightness while running to first and avoiding a double play. Hicks had an MRI on Tuesday that showed no grade strain or tear.
John Gibbons
- wasn’t sure he had the energy to oversee a rebuild in Toronto, so he’s moving on from his job as manager of the Blue Jays at the end of the season.
The 56-year-old Gibbons has one season left in a two-year extension he received in April 2017.
“I’ve been here a long time and I agree it’s probably time for a change,” Gibbons said. “We’re rebuilding here, and actually I think I’m the perfect guy for a rebuild. But I don’t know if I have the energy, necessarily.”
Gibbons is 791-787 in 11 seasons during two stints managing Toronto, his 1,578 games second only to Cito Gaston’s 1,764. Gibbons also trails Gaston (913) in career wins with Toronto.
- Atlanta Braves shortstop
Dansby Swanson
- has a partially torn ligament in his left hand and it’s unclear if he will be available in the postseason for the NL East champions.
Swanson traveled from New York to Atlanta on Wednesday to get his wrist and hand examined by team doctors. He will undergo treatment while missing the rest of the regular season, which ends Sunday.
The 24-year-old Swanson is batting .238 with 14 home runs and 59 RBIs in 136 games this season. He is considered a candidate to be a Gold Glove finalist.
Football
- Clemson quarterback
Kelly Bryant
- feels he didn’t get a fair shot to keep his job and has decided to transfer after highly touted freshman Trevor Lawrence was named the starter for the third-ranked Tigers.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced the senior’s intention to transfer Wednesday, two days after it was announced that Lawrence would start this week against Syracuse.
Bryant had started the past 18 games for the Tigers, going 16-2.
Bryant, who turned 22 on Tuesday, graduated this past May and has one more year of eligibility left. NCAA rules permitted him to play in four games this year. But had he taken a snap against Syracuse on Saturday, Bryant’s college career would’ve ended after this season.
Hockey
- For the first time since
Corey Perry
- broke into the NHL as a feisty 20-year-old in 2005, the Anaheim Ducks will be without their goal-scoring right wing for a significant amount of time.
Perry is likely to be out for five months after significantly injuring his right knee during warmups for a preseason game.
The 2011 NHL Most Valuable Player had surgery Wednesday, Ducks general manager Bob Murray said. Recovery time is typically at least 20 weeks, guaranteeing Perry will miss the bulk of a regular season for the first time in his career.
The 33-year-old forward tore his meniscus and injured a knee ligament during warmups at Honda Center on Monday night for a preseason game against Arizona.
