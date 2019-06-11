Baseball
- The woman struck by a foul ball during Monday night's game at Guaranteed Rate Field was treated at a nearby hospital and released Tuesday morning, according to a Chicago White Sox spokesman.
The unidentified woman was sitting in the stands just past the White Sox dugout down the third base line and was struck by a hard liner in the fourth inning off the bat of Chicago's Eloy Jiménez. She was bleeding around the head area, and was covered with a towel. She walked up toward the concourse with assistance of stadium personnel.
She then was taken to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center.
"She came back here with her friend and picked up her car this morning," said Scott Reifert, the White Sox's senior vice president of communications.
"We've left a couple of messages for her - we always reach out - and we haven't heard back."
Reifert said he had no information about the nature of the treatment and it will be up to the woman whether or not her name is made public.
The incident was just the latest scary moment to raise the issue of fan safety. Last month, a liner off the bat of the Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. struck a young girl in the stands at Houston's Minute Maid Park.
Basketball
- The NBA says Toronto's Marc Gasol should have been given two free throws with 49 seconds left of Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, a game that the Raptors lost to Golden State by one point.
Gasol was fouled by the Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins on a drive, the NBA said in its Last Two Minute Report that was issued Tuesday. Gasol missed the shot and tumbled to the floor, but no foul was called.
Golden State led 106-103 at the time. The Warriors wound up prevailing 106-105, staving off elimination and sending the series back to Oracle Arena for Game 6 on Thursday night.
The NBA said Cousins moved into Gasol, "initiating contact that affects his driving shot attempt."
- The Memphis Grizzlies finally filled their coaching vacancy by hiring Milwaukee Bucks assistant Taylor Jenkins.
The Grizzlies will introduce Jenkins at news conference on Wednesday.
"Taylor has an excellent coaching pedigree, and we are confident he will lay the groundwork of developing the young players on our roster while having the elite basketball acumen and forward-thinking positive vision to be a high-level NBA head coach," Zachary Z. Kleiman, the Grizzlies' executive vice president of basketball operations, said in a statement Tuesday.
Memphis became the sixth and final NBA team to hire a new coach after firing J.B. Bickerstaff following the end of the season in April.
Jenkins, 34, was Mike Budenholzer's assistant in Milwaukee this season and in Atlanta for five seasons. Jenkins becomes Memphis' fourth head coach since the Grizzlies chose not to renew Lionel Hollins' contract in 2013 after he led them to their lone Western Conference final appearance.
Hockey
- Tens of thousands of people are expected in downtown St. Louis for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, even though the game itself is in Boston.
The St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins play the decisive game tonight. A watch party at the Enterprise Center, home of the Blues, sold out within 10 minutes of tickets going on sale Monday.
So baseball's Cardinals decided to open Busch Stadium for a second watch party. The baseball team is out of town this week.
The hockey game will be shown on the main scoreboard at the ballpark. The Cardinals' game in Miami will be on a secondary scoreboard.
The Enterprise Center was also sold out for watch parties for the three previous out-of-town games in the series.
