Golf
- President Donald Trump awarded golfer Tiger Woods the nation's highest civilian honor on Monday, describing the 43-year-old as a "true legend" who transformed golf and then fought through years of injury to return to the sport's summit.
Trump awarded Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He's the fourth golfer to earn that distinction and certainly the youngest. While Woods dominated the sport for more than a decade, he won his first major in nearly 11 years at last month's Masters Tournament, a comeback that captivated the sporting world.
"Tiger was back on top," Trump declared during the Rose Garden ceremony.
If there were a Mount Rushmore for golfers, Woods would almost certainly be on it. He ranks second in PGA Tour wins and in major tournament victories. But the president's decision to award the nation's highest civilian honor to Woods also raised scrutiny about whether the president should be boosting the profile of a business associate of The Trump Organization.
Trump understood the importance of Woods comeback to golf and its fans, tweeting shortly after the Masters win that he was awarding Woods the medal because of his "incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE."
Trump has been using Woods' cachet to attract fans to his properties for decades. Trump got Woods to show up at his Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, a day after the golfer's first Masters victory in 1997. The place was mobbed. Two thousand fans showed up as Woods walked down a 320-foot red carpet, some of them storming steel barricades to get a closer look.
Horse racing
- Gary West, the owner of disqualified Kentucky Derby horse Maximum Security, upped the ante on the post-race rhetoric Monday by calling Churchill Downs “greedy” and saying he would appeal the decision — only to find out later that appeals are not allowed.
Appearing on NBC’s “Today” show, West challenged the standard 20-horse Kentucky Derby field, saying it was risky to horses and jockeys, then declared Maximum Security out of the Preakness.
“There is no Triple Crown on the line for us,” West said, “and there is no reason to run a horse back in two weeks when you don’t have to.”
The appeal he filed with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission was denied because disqualifications are exempt from the appeal process.
“The stewards unanimously disqualified Maximum Security following two objections lodged immediately after the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby and after a thorough review of a race replay,” said John L. Forgy, general counsel of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, in a letter to Maximum Security’s connections. “That determination is not subject to an appeal.”
On Saturday, Churchill Downs stewards disqualified the winner for interference for the first time in the race’s 145-year history. Country House, who had crossed the line second, was declared the winner. The decision has been the subject of national debate that has included President Donald Trump, who said it was a byproduct of political correctness.
