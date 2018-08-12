Football
- The Jacksonville Jaguars suspended All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive end Dante Fowler on Sunday for violating team rules and conduct unbecoming a Jaguars football player.
Neither one will make the trip to Minnesota on Tuesday for two days of joint practices and a preseason game. The teams play Saturday.
Fowler was involved in several fights Sunday, including one after practice with fellow defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. Ramsey shouted profanities at media members who captured the altercation on video and later threatened reporters with "war" for releasing the video. Ramsey made his threat via Twitter.
The team released a one-sentence statement Sunday evening announcing the suspensions. Coach Doug Marrone is expected to address the decision Tuesday.
The whole thing seemingly started during practice and carried off the field.
Ngakoue and Fowler exchanged words while leaving practice, prompting a skirmish in which no punches were thrown. Ngakoue and Fowler got into it again outside the practice-field gates and had to be pulled apart by teammates, coaches and security personnel. General manager Dave Caldwell could be seen leading Ngakoue away by the wrist.
- It has become a familiar refrain for Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy.
Nagy has often repeated the words "nothing new" over the past 3½ weeks regarding contract talks with first-round draft pick Roquan Smith, and the situation remains status quo.
Nagy's first training camp with the Bears concluded Sunday, and it remains uncertain when defensive coordinator Vic Fangio can plug the former Georgia linebacker into the lineup.
And that's not the Bears' only problem as they head into a week of practices in Denver before playing the Broncos on Saturday in their third preseason game.
Asked Sunday if missing all of camp would limit Smith's ability to be defensive field general on opening day, Nagy did not mince words.
"I think it does," Nagy said.
Neither the Bears nor Smith's agents have openly discussed the reason for the standoff.
The Chicago Tribune reported that the sticking point in talks is the Bears' refusal to give up the right to reclaim some of Smith's guaranteed bonus if he is suspended for an on-field rules violation outside the parameters of a football play.
Smith is the only unsigned player in the 2018 NFL draft class. The Bears haven't had Smith around since their June minicamp.
- The attorney for the family of the University of Maryland offensive lineman who died after a strenuous offseason workout is calling for Terrapins football coach DJ Durkin to be fired, citing the abusive culture of the program and the team's failure to properly react after Jordan McNair fell ill on the practice field.
The 19-year-old McNair was hospitalized May 29 and died June 13. McNair family attorney Billy Murphy Jr. said Sunday he's seen the preliminary death certificate and has concluded, "This is an obvious heatstroke case."
Durkin was placed on administrative leave Saturday in the wake of reports that he and his staff verbally abused and humiliated players since his arrival in College Park, Maryland, two years ago.
"Coach Durkin should be fired immediately," Murphy said. "His conduct and the conduct of the coaches was reprehensible. They were not prepared ... to deal with a heatstroke incident."
Murphy also contended the climate of the program was all wrong, and cannot be corrected unless Durkin is no longer part of it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.