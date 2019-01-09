Football
- A day after flying to Cleveland for a second interview with the Browns,
Kevin Stefanski
- returned to Minnesota to accept the job he missed out on a year ago.
Stefanski will be the Vikings’ permanent offensive coordinator in 2019, the team announced, after the Browns chose offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens as their next head coach. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, sources said, had offered the permanent job to Stefanski last week, before his existing contract expired on Tuesday, and were waiting to see how things played out between him and the Browns before moving forward.
Stefanski, 36, was the interim offensive coordinator for the final three games of the season, after the team fired John DeFilippo. He has been with the Vikings since 2006, and is the longest-tenured assistant coach on the team’s staff. He first interviewed for the Vikings’ coordinator position last year, and was thought to be the favorite until the team hired DeFilippo.
- Suspended Clemson defensive tackle
Dexter Lawrence
- is headed to the NFL.
Lawrence is the 350-pound, 6-foot-4 lineman who missed the Tigers’ College Football Playoff games after he and two teammates tested positive for the banned substance ostarine. Lawrence attended both games and celebrated with teammates Monday night after a 44-16 victory over Alabama in the national championship game.
Lawrence announced his decision on Twitter Wednesday.
He was a three-year starter and is considered a first-round NFL pick in next spring’s draft.
He is the third Clemson starter on defense to give up his eligibility to go pro. Earlier, cornerback Trayvon Mullen and linebacker Tre Lamar said they would enter the NFL draft. Mullen was the defensive MVP of the championship game.
- Alabama quarterback
Jalen Hurts
- has taken an important step toward transferring.
Hurts entered his name into the NCAA transfer database portal on Wednesday, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the NCAA list is not publicly accessible.
Putting his name on the list allows other schools to contact Hurts, who has already graduated and is eligible to play his final season as a graduate transfer. It’s not a binding decision to transfer.
Hurts, a dual threat as a runner and passer, will likely be a hot commodity. He was a two-year starter who led Alabama to a pair of national championship games and was Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year as a freshman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.