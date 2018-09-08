Baseball
- Just as the rebuilding Chicago White Sox were starting to form their rotation for the future, a major setback: Top prospect
Michael Kopech
- has an injured right elbow and probably will need Tommy John surgery.
The 22-year-old Kopech was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 21 and made four starts with the White Sox, going 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA.
- Los Angeles Angels two-way star
Shohei Ohtani
- says he plans to finish this season as the team’s designated hitter and hasn’t decided yet if he’ll have Tommy John surgery.
If Ohtani has the reconstructive surgery, he would almost certainly not pitch again in the majors until 2020.
Ohtani is hitting .287 with 18 home runs and 47 RBIs. As a pitcher, he’s 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 10 starts.
- Detroit Tigers television announcers
Mario Impemba
- and
Rod Allen
- have been suspended for the rest of the season after allegedly getting into a physical altercation earlier this week.
Fox Sports Detroit announced the decision on Friday. The longtime popular pair reportedly tangled in the broadcast booth Tuesday before a game in Chicago against the White Sox.
Impemba and Allen are in their 17th season as the team’s main television team. Allen has split color-commentating duties with Kirk Gibson and Craig Monroe in the past two seasons.
Basketball
- Police have filed charges against former NBA and University of North Carolina basketball player
P.J. Hairston
- , the latest in legal problems dating back to his college career.
The News & Record of Greensboro reports Guilford County Chief Assistant District Attorney Howard Neumann said Friday the 25-year-old Hairston is charged with assault on a female, interfering with emergency communication and injury to personal property. Details aren’t available because arrest warrants haven’t been served.
Football
- On the eve of their season opener, the Arizona Cardinals have signed star running back
David Johnson
- to a three-year contract extension.
Johnson, who led the NFL in yards from scrimmage and touchdowns two seasons ago but missed all but one game a year ago with a fractured left wrist, had held out during the team’s minicamp but expressed optimism during training camp that a deal would get done.
The contract runs through the 2021 season.
Johnson was drafted in the third round out of Northern Iowa in 2016 and figures to be the centerpiece of the offense under new coach Steve Wilks, who wants to emphasize a power running game.
Johnson is also a gifted receiver and has set a goal of 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 receiving.
- An ex-National Football League player is being accused by Texas authorities of stealing more than $100,000 by filing fraudulent claims for medical and other expenses to an account set up to help retired NFL players.
Jameel Antwon Cook allegedly submitted false claims for benefits from the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account.
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg in Houston said Friday Cook is charged with securing the execution of documents by deception, a third-degree felony.
Cook played from 2001 through 2008 for Tampa Bay and Houston.
- Former Dallas Cowboys running back
Joseph Randle
- has been arrested in Kansas on suspicion of rape.
Records show that Randle was booked into Sedgwick County Jail at around 3:40 a.m. Friday.
Randle was released on probation in June under a plea deal that allows prosecutors to seek to have him put in prison if he gets into trouble again. He spent most of the past two years in jail, with occasional stints in a state mental hospital, on an array of charges. Several of them were related to Randle hitting three people with a car after an argument at a housewarming party.
