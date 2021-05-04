Leading off

Wrestling
- Former Northern Iowa wrestler Taylor Lujan won the Freestyle United World Wrestling Junior-Senior National championship at 79kilograms this weekend at the Xtreme Arena in Coralville.
The title earned Lujan a spot on the 2021 Pan American Championships which will take place May 27-30 in Guatemala City, Guatemala and provides him a spot to compete in the 2021 World Team Trials in September.
Lujan went 5-0 defeating three-time NCAA all-American David McFadden in the semifinals, 11-4, before winning by medical default over two-time NCAA champion Isaiah Martinez in the finals.
Former UNI national champion Drew Foster finished third at 86k to earn a World Team Trials spot, additionally.
Baseball
- Cincinnati Reds reliever Amir Garrett was suspended for seven games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for his role in a benches-clearing incident last weekend.
Garrett was penalized for inciting the events in the top of the eighth inning on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs.
Garrett appealed the discipline, which included a fine. No suspension will be served until the appeals process is complete.
A right-hander who turned 29 on Monday, Garrett struck out Anthony Rizzo with one out in the eighth with the Reds trailing by a run and celebrated by punching himself in the chest several times.
Garrett appeared to yell something in Rizzo’s direction, and Chicago’s Javier Báez yelled at Garrett from the dugout. Garrett took a few steps in that direction, prompting both benches and bullpens to empty.
Báez also was fined.
Basketball
- Sacramento Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton will undergo an MRI after suffering a left knee injury in Sunday’s 111-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
Haliburton went down after taking an awkward step with 7:30 to play in the third quarter at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Haliburton was helped to his feet and led to the locker room for treatment from the team’s medical staff.
A short time later, the Kings announced Haliburton would not return to the game. Kings coach Luke Walton said Haliburton will undergo an MRI on Monday morning, but he was hopeful that Haliburton had avoided a serious injury.
“He’ll get an MRI tomorrow and we’ll hope for the best,” Walton said. “We won’t know anything until tomorrow. We’ll find out after the MRI.
“I’m not going to guess on it. We’ll find out tomorrow. We’re very hopeful that it’s not (serious), but there’s no reason for me to guess right now. We’ll just wait and hear back from the medical staff tomorrow.”
Haliburton, 21, emerged as a leading candidate for Rookie of the Year this season after coming out of Iowa State as the No. 12 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He is averaging 13.0 points, 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals. He is shooting 47.1% from the field, 40.6% from 3-point range and 85.5% at the free-throw line.
Hockey
- Washington’s Tom Wilson was fined but not suspended for his actions during a post-whistle scrum in New York, an outcome the Capitals are ready to move on from and the Rangers feel isn’t sufficient punishment for one of hockey’s most polarizing players.
The NHL fined Wilson $5,000 Tuesday for roughing Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich during the second period of a game Monday night at Madison Square Garden.
The fine is the maximum allowable for the incident under the collective bargaining agreement, and Wilson was not disciplined for throwing Artemi Panarin to the ice moments later.
New York’s Ryan Strome called it a “joke” and said he thought “the league missed one here big time.” The team’s statement was even stronger, calling Wilson’s behavior a “horrifying act of violence” and targeting NHL senior vice president of player safety George Parros for his inaction.
“Wilson is a repeat offender with a long history of these type of acts and we find it shocking that the NHL and their Department of Player Safety failed to take the appropriate action and suspend him indefinitely,” the Rangers said.
“Wilson’s dangerous and reckless actions caused an injury to Artemi Panarin that will prevent him from playing again this season. We view this as a dereliction of duty by NHL Head of Player Safety, George Parros, and believe he is unfit to continue in his current role.”
Wilson was given a double-minor penalty for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct. The fine represents 0.12% of Wilson’s $4.1 million salary for this season.