Leading off

Garrett appeared to yell something in Rizzo’s direction, and Chicago’s Javier Báez yelled at Garrett from the dugout. Garrett took a few steps in that direction, prompting both benches and bullpens to empty.

Báez also was fined.

Basketball

Sacramento Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton will undergo an MRI after suffering a left knee injury in Sunday’s 111-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Haliburton went down after taking an awkward step with 7:30 to play in the third quarter at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Haliburton was helped to his feet and led to the locker room for treatment from the team’s medical staff.

A short time later, the Kings announced Haliburton would not return to the game. Kings coach Luke Walton said Haliburton will undergo an MRI on Monday morning, but he was hopeful that Haliburton had avoided a serious injury.

“He’ll get an MRI tomorrow and we’ll hope for the best,” Walton said. “We won’t know anything until tomorrow. We’ll find out after the MRI.