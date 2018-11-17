Auto racing
- Tyler Reddick opened Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s first season in retirement with a victory and closed it with a championship.
Reddick won the Xfinity Series finale Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway to claim the title in NASCAR's development series. Reddick was perhaps a long shot behind Christopher Bell and Cole Custer, but with team owner Earnhardt watching from his pit box, he drove away from the contenders and bookended his rookie season with two massive trips to victory lane.
The 22-year-old began this season with a victory at Daytona International Speedway in which he beat JRM teammate Elliott Sadler in the closest finish in NASCAR history. His next win was in the finale with everything was on the line.
It was Reddick's final race for JR Motorsports, which won its second consecutive Xfinity championship and third in five years. Reddick is moving to Richard Childress Racing next season and will race against JRM.
- An underdog driver for an underfunded team celebrated a storybook season ending with an improbable championship.
Brett Moffitt won the Trucks Series championship for Hattori Racing, a tiny team stretched so thin financially there were times the organization wasn't sure it could complete this season. But Moffitt, practically a journeyman in NASCAR at age 26, put together the year that made it impossible for the little team to quit.
Moffitt sealed the championship by with a win, his sixth of the season, Friday night in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He won last week at Phoenix to put his Toyota team in the final four and they outperformed their higher-funded rivals to win the title by winning the race.
- Denny Hamlin will have a new crew chief next year.
Hamlin tweeted that Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway will be his last with crew chief Mike Wheeler.
Hamlin is winless this season for Joe Gibbs Racing and hasn't raced for the championship since 2014. Hamlin has won a Cup race every year since his debut in 2004.
Baseball
- Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen will undergo heart surgery Nov. 26 and expects to be fully recovered by spring training.
The All-Star has twice experienced an atrial fibrillation episode, otherwise known as an irregular heartbeat, while the Dodgers were in the high altitude of Colorado. It most recently occurred in August, when his heart had to be shocked back into a regular rhythm. He didn't travel with the team back to Colorado in September as a precaution.
Jansen underwent a heart procedure in 2012 to help the issue.
Football
- The annual Big Game between Stanford and California scheduled for Saturday was postponed two weeks because of the unhealthy air quality in the Bay Area from a wildfire some 150 miles to the north.
Cal announced Friday that the game would be played Dec. 1 with a noon kickoff at Memorial Stadium.
This is the just the second postponement of the Big Game between Cal (6-4, 3-4 Pac-12) and Stanford (6-4, 4-3). It was delayed one week in 1963 following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The rival schools have been playing each year since 1892 with the exception of breaks during World Wars I and II.
- Les Miles could be back in the Big 12 soon.
The former Oklahoma State coach, who led LSU to the 2007 national championship before getting fired four games into the 2016 season, is in negotiations with Kansas to take over the down-trodden Jayhawks, a person with knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press on Saturday.
Miles has long been considered the front-runner for the job because of his close relationship with new Kansas athletic director Jeff Long. The two worked together at Michigan and stayed in touch over the years. Long tried to hire Miles when he was the AD at Arkansas.
Miscellaneous
- Floyd Mayweather's match against 20-year-old Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa is once again on for New Year's Eve as an exhibition fight with knockouts allowed but likely no decision granted on a win or a loss.
Nobuyuki Sakakibara, the head of Rizin Fighting Federation, which is putting on the three-round exhibition, told reporters Saturday at Tokyo's Haneda airport that "a misunderstanding" was behind Mayweather, 41, appearing to back out.
The event, to be held at Saitama Super Arena in suburban Tokyo on Dec. 31, was initially announced earlier this month.
Sakakibara, who just returned holding meetings with Mayweather in Los Angeles, said the basic agreement had not changed from the initial contract, which did not allow kicking.
