Miscellaneous
- Wartburg College senior volleyball player Mallary Erbes of Urbandale and junior wide receiver Kolin Schulte were named to the Google Cloud Academic all-district team by the Collegiate Sports Information Directors of American (CoSIDA) Thursday.
Erbes is an elementary education major with a 3.97 GPA. Erbes helped the Knights win their fourth consecutive regular-season conference title earlier this month.
Schulte of Anamosa is a biochemistry major with a 3.89 GPA. He is Wartburg's leading receiver and helped the Knights win the American Rivers Conference championship and berth in the Division III playoffs. Wartburg plays at Bethel University Saturday.
Football
- Iowa State running back David Montgomery is one of 20 semifinalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, announced today by Witten Award selection committee.
In its second year, the annual award is presented to the college football player who demonstrates a record of leadership, exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship on and off the field.
Three finalists will be named for the award on Dec. 10 and the winner will be announced at the award ceremony on Feb. 12 at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
- University of Iowa tight ends Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson are two of eight semifinalists for the John Mackey Award, presented annually to the top tight end in the nation. The announcement was made Thursday by the John Mackey Award.
The Mackey Award winner will be announced Dec. 5, and presented on Dec. 6 at the Home Depot College Football Awards Red Carpet Show on ESPNU. Finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 22. Iowa’s Dallas Clark received the John Mackey Award in 2002, while Tony Moeaki (2009) and Allen Reisner (2010) were both semifinalists.
Hockey
- Waterloo Black Hawks rookie forward Ryan Drkulec will attend Harvard University after completing his junior hockey career, the Black Hawks announced on Thursday.
NHL Central Scouting confirmed Drkulec’s preseason grade as a 2019 NHL Draft “C” prospect in the service’s November Watch List.
“He’s always finding a way to get on the scoresheet,” said Black Hawks Head Coach P.K. O’Handley about the 18-year-old. “You can’t teach that knack. He puts himself in positions in the offensive zone where the puck finds him, and usually in a spot where’s he’s got an opportunity to score.”
Baseball
- Mookie Betts is ready to become an ambassador for baseball, now that he's won a batting title, World Series and Most Valuable Player award with Boston.
"I enjoy being kind of a face around the game. I've kind of used this pedestal or whatever you want to say to spread knowledge that the game is fun," he said Thursday after his runaway victory for the AL MVP award.
Milwaukee's Christian Yelich was close to a unanimous pick for the NL honor. A 26-year-old outfielder just like Betts, Yelich also won a batting championship and led his team to a division title.
"I'm thankful it all worked out because being traded, you never know how it's going to be," Yelich said. "Luckily for myself, it all went amazing."
Yelich is signed through 2021 and his deal includes a team option for the following season. Betts didn't want to speculate whether he would be a Red Sox lifer, like former Boston MVPs Ted Williams, Carl Yastrzemski and Jim Rice. Betts can become a free agent after the 2020 season.
"Right now I'm just focusing on the 2019 season coming up," he said.
