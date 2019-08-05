Baseball
The Chicago Cubs placed closer Craig Kimbrel
- on the 10-day injured list Monday and announced All-Star catcher Willson Contreras will be sidelined for four weeks with a right hamstring strain.
Kimbrel, who got a late start this year after he finalized a $43 million, three-year deal with the Cubs in June, is dealing with inflammation in his right knee. He said it started bothering him while he was closing out Saturday’s 4-1 victory over the Brewers.
Track and field
Olympic champion hurdler Sally Pearson
- has announced her retirement from track and field after a long battle with injuries.
The 32-year-old Pearson won gold in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2012 London Olympics and is a two-time world champion.
Basketball
The Memphis Grizzlies have hired former Notre Dame women’s associate head coach Niele Ivey among the new assistants on Taylor Jenkins’
- staff.
There are now nine women coaches in the NBA. Ivey spent the past 12 seasons at her alma mater with the last four as Notre Dame’s associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. She helped the Fighting Irish go 385-55 with seven Final Four berths, six appearances in the NCAA title game and the 2018 national championship.
Football
Art Briles
- was back at his roots Monday, coaching a high football team in Texas after a season in Italy and more than three years after the two-time Big 12 champion coach was fired by Baylor in the wake of a sexual assault scandal.
Briles is now coaching at Mount Vernon, a school just off Interstate 30 in East Texas between Dallas and the Arkansas line. He hasn’t coached high school in 20 years, after winning four state championships in Stephenville, which is located on the other side of Dallas.
While expressing his gratitude about being back in Texas, where all of his coaching career has been except for the time in Italy, the 63-year-old Briles didn’t discuss his time at Baylor or departure from the school.
A written statement from his attorneys was released before Briles’ post-practice availability that said the coach “understands and appreciates the public’s interest in what happened at Baylor.” His attorneys, however, said he couldn’t talk about that because he is the defendant in a civil lawsuit.
