Golf
- Justin Rose has to wait until Monday to have a shot at getting to No. 1 in the world. And he still might not have to hit another shot at the BMW Championship.
A steady rain washed out play Sunday soggy Aronimink, and the PGA Tour will wait until Monday to decide whether it can try to complete 72 holes of the third FedEx Cup playoff event.
If the forecast makes it unlikely to finish, the tour could cut the tournament short to 54 holes.
Rose had a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. A victory gets him to No. 1 in the world ranking. Keegan Bradley was projected to finish 30th in the FedEx Cup, which would knock out Jordan Spieth from the Tour Championship.
Auto racing
- Persistent rain washed out the Brickyard 400 and delayed the conclusion of NASCAR's regular season.
Rain washed out the entire weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the final race before the playoffs was moved to today and will run at 1 p.m., after the rescheduled Xfinity Series race.
Indianapolis was drenched by three days of rain and NASCAR has not been able to get any cars on track.
NASCAR's playoffs begin next weekend in Las Vegas and the sanctioning body is eager to get the regular season finale concluded at Indianapolis. The race sets the field for the 16-driver playoffs.
Kyle Busch is scheduled to start on the pole alongside Kevin Harvick when the race does begin.
Football
- Oklahoma star running back Rodney Anderson is out for the season with a right knee injury.
The school made the announcement in a news release Sunday night.
Anderson got up slowly after a 10-yard run on the final play of the first quarter Saturday against UCLA. The preseason All-Big 12 selection limped off the field on his own, and trainers tended to him before he headed to the locker room.
This is the third season-ending injury of Anderson's career. He suffered a broken leg in the second game of the 2015 season, and a neck injury sidelined him for the 2016 season. The sixth-ranked Sooners will be without one of their best players heading into their game Saturdayat Iowa State.
"We're heartbroken for him," Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said in a statement. "He's overcome so much in his career, and if anybody can do it again, it's Rodney."
Anderson didn't start until the middle of last season, but he ran for 1,161 yards and 13 touchdowns and caught five touchdown passes and helped the Sooners reach the College Football Playoff. He ran for 201 yards in the Rose Bowl against Georgia.
