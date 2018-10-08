Baseball
- Minnesota Twins player
Miguel Sano
- will not face criminal charges in the Dominican Republic as a result of his involvement in a traffic incident that injured a police officer, authorities said Monday.
Police said in a statement that the third baseman was released from custody after striking the officer with his car, leaving him with a broken leg outside a nightclub in San Pedro de Macoris early Sunday. They said officer Argenis Emilio Gillandeux was working outside the club Riversay when he was hit. Authorities said Sano was not carrying any identification and that his car was not registered.
Police spokesman Frank Duran told The Associated Press that Gillandeux said that “it was an involuntary accident, not intentional,” and he would not press charges.
Football
Drew Brees’
- 62-yard touchdown pass to rookie
Tre’Quan Smith
- made him the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing and sent the New Orleans Saints well on their way to a lopsided 43-19 victory over the mistake-prone Washington Redskins on Monday night.
Brees entered the game needing 201 yards to eclipse Peyton Manning’s previous mark of 71,940 yards. He had 250 yards and two touchdowns by halftime and finished 26 of 29 for 363 yards and three touchdowns. The 39-year-old quarterback, who looks prolific as ever, has yet to throw an interception this season. He did, however, make his eighth career reception on his own deflected pass, and pushed across the line of scrimmage to add an extra yard to his epic career total.
Jay Ajayi
- wanted the Philadelphia Eagles to run the ball more and coach
Doug Pederson
- agreed.
They’ll have to do it without their top running back.
The Eagles placed Ajayi on injured reserve Monday because of a knee injury. A person familiar with the situation says Ajayi tore an ACL and will miss the rest of the season.
Ajayi had 29 yards rushing on eight carries and lost a fumble at the Vikings 5 in a 23-21 loss to Minnesota on Sunday.
Hockey
- Philadelphia Flyers winger
James van Riemsdyk
- is out five to six weeks with a lower-body injury.
General manager Ron Hextall announced the time frame for van Riemsdyk’s absence Monday. Van Riemsdyk was hit with a shot from Avalanche defenseman Mark Barberio during the first period of Philadelphia’s game at Colorado on Saturday night.
Van Riemsdyk was playing just his second game back with the Flyers after they signed him to a $35 million, five-year contract July 1. He had an assist in a season-opening victory at Vegas last week.
- Florida Panthers goaltender
Roberto Luongo
- will miss two to four weeks with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee.
Coach Bob Boughner announced the injury Monday, adding Luongo will not need surgery. The Panthers placed Luongo on injured reserve Sunday after he left their season opener Saturday night.
Luongo started 33 games for Florida last season and went 18-11-2 with a 2.47 goals-against average and .929 save percentage. He missed more than two months with a groin injury last season.
