Baseball
- New York Yankees third baseman Miguel Andújar will have season-ending surgery to repair a small labrum tear in his right shoulder.
New York announced the decision Wednesday night during the second game of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles.
Andújar, last year's AL Rookie of the Year runner-up, initially was sidelined by the injury from April 1 to May 3 and struggled mightily in his return.
After going 6-for-47 with no extra-base hits, he went back on the injured list Monday.
- Edwin Jackson thinks his new place in baseball history has as much to do with his reputation as it does his repertoire.
Nearly 16 years after Jackson made his big league debut, both are still holding up.
Jackson became the first player in major league history to play for 14 teams when he made his Toronto Blue Jays debut and pitched five innings without a decision in a 4-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.
The 35-year-old right-hander allowed three runs — two earned — and six hits in five innings. He struck out two, walked one, hit a batter and left after 77 pitches with the score 3-3.
Toronto acquired Jackson from Oakland on Saturday for $30,000.
Basketball
- Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, whose coast-to-coast rivalry in the 1980s propelled the NBA to a new level of popularity, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Hall of Famers and 1992 U.S. Olympic teammates will receive the award on June 24 at the NBA Awards, the league and Turner Sports announced Wednesday.
The honor comes on the 40th anniversary of their meeting in the 1979 NCAA championship game, when Johnson's Michigan State team beat Bird's Indiana State squad. That is still the highest-rated game on television in college basketball history.
Football
- The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a deal with defensive back Amani Hooker, their fourth-round draft selection.
The Titans announced the agreement Wednesday.
Hooker was the No. 116 draft pick overall out of Iowa. He was the Big 10 Defensive Back of the Year last season, and he played 36 games with six interceptions, 3½ tackles for loss and a sack over three years with the Hawkeyes.
Hockey
- Patrick Kane scored a goal and had two assists to become the United States' all-time leading scorer at the world hockey championship in 6-3 win over Britain on Wednesday.
The three-time Stanley Cup champion and two-time Olympian finished the game with 36 points, surpassing the 33 points U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Johnson had in the tournament. Johnson led the Americans with 11 goals when they won Olympic gold in 1980.
Kane has helped the U.S. win three straight games in Group A since opening with a loss to the host Slovaks. The Americans have preliminary-round games remaining against Denmark, Germany and Canada.
