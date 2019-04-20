Miscellaneous
- A proposal to require a graduate transfer to count against a team's scholarship total for two years in football and basketball has been rejected by the NCAA.
The Division I Council on Friday voted down a proposal that could have tapped the brakes on the de facto free agency created by a rule originally intended to give athletes more freedom to pursue graduate degrees.
NCAA rules require football and basketball players to sit out a season after transferring, but those who complete a degree are permitted to transfer and play immediately. The proposed change would have locked schools into a two-year scholarship commitment regardless of how much eligibility a grad transfer had remaining.
An exception would have been made if the athlete completed degree requirements before the second season.
Track and field
- Former Olympic and three-time world champion Asbel Kiprop of Kenya was banned for four years Saturday for testing positive for the blood-boosting drug EPO after his claim that urine samples might have been tampered with by disreputable doping control officers was rejected.
The 2008 Olympic 1,500-meter champion failed an out-of-competition test in his home country in November 2017. His backup "B'' sample also tested positive for EPO.
But his case was complicated when it was revealed he was given advance notice of the visit by Kenyan anti-doping officers — a breach of testing protocol. Out-of-competition tests are meant to be sprung on athletes by surprise to ensure they have no time to flush any banned substances out of their systems.
Kiprop also conceded he paid money to one of the anti-doping officers following the test. He denied the doping charges and alleged he may have been framed.
Swimming
- The Italian swimmer who posted the world's best time in the men's 50-meter freestyle this year has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for cannabis.
Nado Italia, the country's anti-doping body, says Andrea Vergani failed a test taken April 2 during the national championships in Riccione.
During the same competition, he won the 50 free in 21.53 seconds — two hundredths faster than Vladimir Morozov's time at the Russian championships.
The 21-year-old Vergani also won bronze medals in the 50 free at the European Championships and as part of Italy's 4x50 free relay squad at the short-course worlds — both last year.
Vergani risks a ban of up to six months which could keep him out of the long-course worlds in Gwangju, South Korea, in July.
