Auto racing
- IndyCar driver
Robert Wickens
- had titanium rods and screws placed in his spine to stabilize a fracture associated with a spinal cord injury suffered in a weekend crash at Pocono Raceway.
IndyCar said in a statement Tuesday the severity of the spinal cord injury was unknown.
Schmidt Peterson Motorsports later said it would not field the No. 6, the car Wickens’ drives, at this weekend’s race in St. Louis. James Hinchcliffe, who injured his hands in the wreck in Pocono, has been cleared to compete and will race at Gateway.
Wickens is expected to undergo more surgeries to treat fractures in his lower extremities and right forearm. He remains in stable condition.
Baseball
- Essentially throwing in the towel on a disappointing season, the Washington Nationals traded second baseman
Daniel Murphy
- to the Chicago Cubs and first baseman
Matt Adams
- to the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.
The deals came three weeks after the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, and the Nationals aren’t getting much in return.
For Murphy, who was hitting .300 since his return from knee surgery, the Cubs are swapping Class A infielder Andruw Monasterio and a player to be named or cash. For Adams, the Cardinals are sending $50,000 to Washington.
- Chicago White Sox manager
Rick Renteria
- was released from a Minnesota hospital on Tuesday after undergoing tests following an episode of lightheadedness.
The 56-year-old Renteria was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center before Monday night’s 8-5 victory over the Twins. Renteria will return to Chicago today and undergo further testing at Rush University Medical Center, according to the team.
Football
- Former NFL offensive lineman
Richie Incognito
- bonded o
- ut of an Arizona jail Tuesday after being arrested on charges he threatened to shoot employees of a funeral home a day earlier, authorities said.
Police in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale said Incognito had been booked on suspicion of misdemeanor charges of threats and disorderly conduct.
Incognito, 35, posted a $20,000 bond. He has an Aug. 27 pretrial conference in Scottsdale Municipal Court. It was unclear Tuesday if Incognito had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
Police said Incognito was at the Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary on Monday to make arrangements for his father, who died last weekend.
