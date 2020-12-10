Leading off

Football
- The Offensive and Defensive meeting rooms inside the University of Northern Iowa Van G. Miller Family Charitable Foundation Meeting Room set to be constructed inside the UNI-Dome have new names after a pair of donations to the project.
Those rooms are now called The TrueNorth Companies Offensive Meeting Room and the Donna and Eldred Harman Defensive Meeting Room.The donor-funded space will be utilized by the UNI football team as a central meeting location, as well as suites for game days as a revenue generator for the athletic department. The multi-functional room will also serve as a classroom, study space and departmental meeting space. The room will be built in the northeast corner of the UNI-Dome connected to the north end zone office level.
“The names represent more than these two spaces, they represent people who have passionately supported UNI in a variety of ways. The naming of the offensive and defensive meeting rooms is an expression of our appreciation for all that Duane, TrueNorth and the Harmans have done for the University of Northern Iowa,” UNI director of athletics David Harris said.
Basketball
- The NBA announced on Thursday it has fined both All-Star guard Kyrie Irving and the Nets $25,000 each for violating the league’s rules governing media interview access.
“The fines result from Irving’s refusal on several occasions this week to participate in team media availability,” the league said.
Irving has yet to address local writers and reporters, and intentionally skipped out on his obligatory media address, since training camp began.
For reference: Both Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan have spoken twice. Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris and Jarrett Allen have spoken to the media at least once each.
Irving opted to issue a statement to “ensure that my message is conveyed properly” instead of participating in a conference call with reporters during Media Week.
“I am committed to show up to work everyday, ready to have fun, compete, perform, and win championships alongside my teammates and colleagues in the Nets organization. My goal this season is to let my work on and off the court speak for itself,” he wrote. “Life hit differently this year and it requires us, it requires me, to move differently. So, this is the beginning of that change.”
