Leading off

“The fines result from Irving’s refusal on several occasions this week to participate in team media availability,” the league said.

Irving has yet to address local writers and reporters, and intentionally skipped out on his obligatory media address, since training camp began.

For reference: Both Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan have spoken twice. Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris and Jarrett Allen have spoken to the media at least once each.

Irving opted to issue a statement to “ensure that my message is conveyed properly” instead of participating in a conference call with reporters during Media Week.

“I am committed to show up to work everyday, ready to have fun, compete, perform, and win championships alongside my teammates and colleagues in the Nets organization. My goal this season is to let my work on and off the court speak for itself,” he wrote. “Life hit differently this year and it requires us, it requires me, to move differently. So, this is the beginning of that change.”

