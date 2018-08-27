Basketball
- Manu Ginobili has played his final game, and with that a new era awaits the San Antonio Spurs.
Ginobili announced his decision to retire on Monday, the 41-year-old wrapping up what he called a “fabulous journey” in which he helped the Spurs win four NBA championships in 16 seasons with the club.
The smooth left-handed guard from Argentina came to San Antonio in 2002, forming what quickly became a powerful “Big 3” alongside Tim Duncan and Tony Parker. Now, they’ve all moved on: Duncan retired two years ago, Parker left San Antonio earlier this summer as a free agent to sign with the Charlotte Hornets, and Ginobili has worn Spurs colors for the last time as well.
“Today, with a wide range of feelings, I’m announcing my retirement from basketball,” Ginobili wrote on Twitter in making the announcement. “IMMENSE GRATITUDE to everyone (family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, fans) involved in my life in the last 23 years. It’s been a fabulous journey. Way beyond my wildest dreams.”
The image Ginobili chose to accompany that tweet: A photo of him walking off the floor, away from the camera, with four fingers aloft — signifying his four titles.
“An NBA champion and All-Star, Manu Ginobili is also a pioneer who helped globalize the NBA,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “He is one of basketball’s greatest ambassadors who believes in the power of sports to change lives. And for 16 years, we were fortunate to watch a legend compete at the highest level. Thank you, Manu, for a career that inspired millions of people around the world.”
Ginobili’s pro career lasted 23 seasons in all, starting with stints in Italy and his native Argentina.
Football
- Arizona transfer linebacker Santino Marchiol has been dismissed from the team after a video surfaced of him appearing to use a racial slur to describe former teammates at Texas A&M.
Wildcats coach Kevin Sumlin said during his Monday news conference that Marchiol is no longer with the team, but did not give a specific reason why.
The Dallas Morning News reported last week that a video showed Marchiol using a racial slur to describe teammates while he was at Texas A&M.
Marchiol transferred to Arizona this year after Sumlin left the Aggies to take the job in Tucson. Marchiol told USA Today last week that he was given cash on two occasions by a Texas A&M assistant coach to entertain recruits on official visits.
Texas A&M is investigating the claims.
