Baseball
- Boston Red Sox left-hander
Chis Sale
- has a stomach illness and spent Sunday night in the hospital.
Boston said Sale reported the illness earlier in the day and was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital. He was expected to be held overnight for observation.
Basketball
Jimmy Butler
- is still suiting up for the Minnesota Timberwolves, with the opener three days away.
Despite his preference to play elsewhere, signs have begun to point to him staying with the Timberwolves at least to start the season. Butler took part in practice on Sunday, the second time he has done so since training camp began with his trade request as the focal point of the team.
“They want me to go out here and hoop to the best of my abilities,” Butler said. “Make sure I’m healthy, compete, because that’s what I love to do, and do it for the guys in the same jerseys as me.”
Football
- The
Baltimore Ravens
- finished up their longest road swing of the season with an absolutely dominating performance.
Try 11 sacks.
The Ravens piled up the franchise-record sacks as they shut out the Tennessee Titans 21-0 Sunday in the rain. Za’Darious Smith had three sacks and Patrick Onwuasor had two for the Ravens (4-2), who had six sacks by halftime. They finished a sack off the NFL record for a game shared by five teams.
Soccer
Tobin Heath
- and
Alex Morgan
- each scored twice in the first half and United States earned a spot in the World Cup next summer in France with a 6-0 victory over Jamaica on Sunday in the CONCACAF qualifying tournament.
Heath’s first came in the first two minutes of the match and she added a second in the 29th. Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz and Morgan also had first-half goals as the United States built a 5-0 lead.
Morgan’s second goal was a penalty kick in the 84th minute.
The top-ranked United States is the defending champion of the sport’s premier event, having won the final in the 2015 World Cup against Japan. It was the team’s third World Cup title.
Canada, ranked No. 5 in the world, also clinched a spot in France with a 7-0 victory over Panama in the earlier game Sunday at Toyota Stadium.
Miscellaneous
- Kenyan distance-running great
Kip Keino
- is one of seven suspects in a corruption investigation and has been ordered to report to police by the end of Monday to face charges of embezzlement and the misappropriation of more than $545,000.
The two-time Olympic champion and honorary member of the International Olympic Committee is accused of playing a role in the misuse of money meant for Kenyan athletes at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, when he was chairman of the Kenyan Olympic committee.
The money was part of more than $5 million given to Keino’s Olympic committee by the Kenyan government to fund Team Kenya in Rio.
But prosecutors allege Keino, 78, was at the head of an Olympic committee rife with corruption.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.