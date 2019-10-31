Baseball
- The Kansas City Royals hired Mike Matheny as their 17th manager in franchise history Thursday.
Matheny, 49, a former major league manager with the St. Louis Cardinals, takes over for Ned Yost, who retired after the 2019 season.
“I truly see something very, very special about to happen here,” Matheny said after he put on a Royals jersey and cap during his introductory news conference at Kauffman Stadium, “and I want to be a part of it.”
General manager Dayton Moore brought Matheny onto his staff as an adviser for player development in November after he was fired by the Cardinals during the 2018 season.
Moore said he went into the process of selecting Yost’s replacement “with an open mind.” Matheny said he views taking the Royals manager job as “a privilege and a trust.”
“Our entire organization is delighted to announce and celebrate the hiring of Mike Matheny,” Moore said in a release announcing the move. “Every department has had the pleasure to work and interact with him this past season."
- Gerrit Cole at first didn’t bring the warm and fuzzy about his time with the Astros after Game 7 of the World Series.
In fact, minutes after his team’s loss to the Nationals in Game 7, Cole was already describing that team in the past tense.
“I mean, I’m not employed,” Cole said to an Astros public relations official in the home clubhouse, according to the Houston Chronicle. “I’m not employed.”
The official was asking Cole, a free agent this offseason whom the Yankees have an interest in and who is just about guaranteed to become one of the game’s highest-paid players, to address the group of reporters wanting to talk to him.
The righthander, sporting not an Astros cap but one with the logo of Boras Corp – founded and run by Cole’s agent, Scott Boras – eventually gave in.
“All right,” Cole said, “as an affiliate of myself.”
The 29-year-old, coming off one of the best seasons any player has ever had going into free agency – 20-5 with a 2.50 ERA, including 11-0 with a 1.51 ERA in his last 13 regular-season starts – then answered questions amiably enough.
Basketball
- In a matter of months, the once-unbeatable Warriors have gone from a starting lineup featuring five All-Stars to a cast of youngsters almost nobody knows.
At least to start the season they had staples Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney to lean on for leadership.
Now, Curry and Looney are hurt and Green is dealing with a balky back. And the Warriors have looked anything but dominant during a 1-3 start.
"It's been a tough start for us on many levels, so we're just trying to find our footing," coach Steve Kerr said. "This puts us in a tough spot, so we'll assess it and go from there."
Curry joined Splash Brother Klay Thompson as the latest sidelined star. The two-time MVP broke his left hand in a 121-110 loss to Phoenix on Wednesday night and it remained unclear a day later how long he might be sidelined, while Splash Brother Thompson could miss the entire season recovering from July 2 surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee that he hurt in a Game 6 loss in the NBA Finals that gave Toronto its first title. Curry underwent a CT scan Thursday but the team said it would have specialists evaluate the results before providing an update on his status.
- Philadelphia center Joel Embiid and Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns have each been suspended two games without pay for an on-court altercation and continued escalation.
Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA's executive vice president of basketball operations, announced the suspensions Thursday, a day after the undefeated 76ers' 117-95 home victory over the Timberwolves.
The star players were ejected after tangling with 6:42 left in the third quarter and the 76ers ahead 75-55. Embiid shoved Towns, who answered with a punch that missed as both men fell to the floor. Philadelphia's Ben Simmons jumped in and forcefully held Towns down as other players and coaches ran onto the court.
"I didn't throw any punches, so I shouldn't get suspended," Embiid said Wednesday night.
They were ejected after a video review.
"We deemed the altercation a fight. Therefore, by rule, they're both ejected," said Mark Ayotte, the officials' crew chief. "I just saw them each lock arms. And that escalated to the fight."
