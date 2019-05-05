Horse racing
- Bettors who wagered on Maximum Security in the Kentucky Derby only to see the colt get disqualified for interference will receive refunds.
Twinspires.com, Churchill Downs' online wagering service, tweeted that it will give back up to $10 to anyone who bet on Maximum Security to win in Saturday's Derby.
The company said $6,212,046 was bet on the colt to win. Maximum Security also had $1,495,408 bet to place and $1,272,082 wagered to show, so the disqualification cost those bettors about $9 million.
Country House, a 65-1 shot, was moved up to first place from second. The colt paid $132.40, $56.60 and $24.60.
Twinspires.com says $520,907 was wagered on Country House to win.
A $2 exacta wager — involving horses finishing first and second — paid $3,009.60. A $1 superfecta bet — involving the first four horses — returned $51,400.10.
Churchill Downs said wagering on the Kentucky Derby increased 10% to a record $165.5 million, surpassing the old mark of $149.9 million set last year. This year's wagering included $4.1 million bet in Japan, the first time the Derby was offered for wagering in that country. Master Fencer, the first Japan-bred to run in the Derby, was sixth.
Auto racing
- The NASCAR Cup race at Dover International Speedway has been postponed by rain and will be run today.
Chase Elliott, last week's winner at Talladega, won the pole and will lead the field to green at 11 a.m. Dover hasn't held a Monday race since 2007.
Golf
- Two years after Max Homa played only one Sunday in an entire PGA Tour season, he showed his mettle at Quail Hollow by closing with a 4-under 67 to pull away from the field and win the Wells Fargo Championship.
Homa, who won the NCAA title at Cal in 2013, won for the first time in his 68th start as a pro. The victory gets him into the PGA Championship in two weeks at Bethpage Black and the Masters next April.
Baseball
- Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday that “I don’t feel comfortable celebrating in the White House,” in light of how the Trump administration has treated Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.
The 2018 World Series champions are scheduled to visit the White House on Thursday.
Cora, a 43-year-old native of Caguas, Puerto Rico, gave a written statement to Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Dia.
