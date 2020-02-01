Leading off

Baseball
- Three-time All-Star outfielder Curtis Granderson announced his retirement Friday after 16 seasons in the major leagues.
Granderson played for seven teams. He was an All-Star for the Detroit Tigers in 2009, and for the New York Yankees in 2011 and 2012.
In 2011, he led the majors with 136 runs and led the American League with 119 RBIs while hitting 41 homers. In 2007 with Detroit, he became only the third player to collect at least 30 doubles, 20 triples, 20 homers and 20 steals in a season.
Last year Granderson batted .183 in 138 games for the Miami Marlins. He also played for Toronto, Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets, totaling 344 career homers and 937 RBIs while batting .249.
Basketball
- The NBA's All-Stars will be playing this year with Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant in their minds and on their jerseys.
So, coming soon: No. 24 Giannis Antetokounmpo, and No. 2, LeBron James.
As part of what will be a long series of tributes to Bryant and his daughter Gianna, the NBA announced Friday that every player on Team Giannis will wear 24 on their jerseys at this year’s All-Star Game and every player on Team LeBron will wear 2.
Kobe Bryant spent the last 10 seasons of his career in a No. 24 jersey. Gianna Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and an outstanding young player, wore No. 2 on her jersey.
All players taking part in All-Star weekend — including the Rising Stars game Feb. 14 and the Saturday night events such as the 3-point contest, slam dunk contest and skills competition — will wear a patch with nine stars to commemorate the nine victims of Sunday's helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.
The patches for Feb. 14 and Feb. 15 will also bear the numbers 2 and 24. The patches for the All-Star Game will be slightly different, showing only the nine stars since players will already be wearing the numbers.
- Terry Fair, a key player on Georgia only men's Final Four team, has died at the age of 59, the school announced.
The university said Fair died Thursday of natural causes in his hometown of Macon, Georgia. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones confirmed Fair's death.
Fair was a four-year starter for the Bulldogs, capping his college career by leading Georgia to an improbable Final Four appearance in the program’s inaugural NCAA Tournament appearance in 1983. It remains the school's greatest season.
Fair, a 6-foot-7 forward, was picked by the Indiana Pacers in the fourth round of the 1983 NBA draft. He went on to play professionally in Israel for a decade and was inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.
Football
- Roger Goodell's goal as part of the NFL's celebration of its 100th season was to reach 100 million minutes of volunteerism.
That objective was shattered the way the Kansas City Chiefs overcome playoff deficits.
More than 300 million minutes were volunteered in connection with the campaign, which equates to 586 years worth of volunteer time.
Way more than half those minutes, 1.88 million, were performed by NFL teams, players, coaches and cheerleaders, plus league staff members.
In all, there were 108 events organized by teams featuring more than 1,000 volunteers. The 32 teams organized more than 1,250 community events.
- Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said Friday he wants to play next season at age 37, and he'll likely be back with the Miami Dolphins.
Coach Brian Flores said last week he expected Fitzpatrick to return.
Fitzpatrick started the final 12 games last year for the Dolphins, who went 5-11 but had a surprisingly strong finish under first-year coach Flores. Fitzpatrick, a 15-year veteran, ended the season saying he was undecided about whether to retire.
Fitzpatrick is under contract with Miami for $5.5 million in 2020.