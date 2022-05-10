Leading off

Basketball

Waterloo West will be holding a girls’ middle school basketball camp from June 6-10 at the West High Gymnasium.

The camp is for individuals in grades 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9th next fall.

Cost of the camp is $45 and includes a camp T-shirt, 15 hours of instruction and evaluations.

For more information, contact the West High Athletic office at 319-433-2707 or pick up a camp flyer at the athletic office.

Track and Field

Northern Iowa’s Darius King picked up his fourth consecutive MVC Male Field Athlete of the Week honor after he took second in both the shot put and discus at the Wisconsin Classic. His efforts included a career-best toss in the discus of 187 feet, 3 inches.

Panther teammate Malory Henze was named the MVC Female Field Athlete of the Week. Her career-best throw of 171 feet, 6 inches in the discus, nearly 20 feet farther than her previous best earned her a second place in Wisconsin.

Softball

Wartburg College will be making its 10th appearance in the NCAA Division III national tournament Friday when it plays Illinois Wesleyan in a first round game in St. Joesph, Minnesota.

The Knights (27-12) are back in the national tournament for the first time since 2019.

Saint Benedict and Nebraska Wesleyan round out the St. Joseph bracket. The tournament runs through Sunday.

Football

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as its lead football analyst once his playing career ends, the network said Tuesday.

When that actually happens is unclear, because Brady recently changed his mind about retiring and said he plans to continue playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season.

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch made the announcement during a corporate investor call on Tuesday.

“Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, he will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives,” Murdoch said.

Murdoch said it's “entirely up to” Brady when he decides to retire from football and join Fox. Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title following the 2020 season and NFC South championship last season. He teamed with coach Bill Belichick to win six Super Bowls during 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

