Football
The Washington Redskins
- will become the first NFL team to have a gambling-focused telecast of their games, offering cash prizes to viewers who correctly predict in-game outcomes during the preseason.
The telecasts on the regional cable network NBC Sports Washington will follow a formula established by the Redskins’ NBA neighbors, the Washington Wizards. The Wizards, however, offered the free-to-play contests during the regular season, while the Redskins will have them only during the four preseason games, when NBC Sports Washington has TV rights.
The network will continue to offer a traditional telecast on its main channel, while the gambling-focused telecast will air simultaneously on its secondary channel, NBC Sports Washington Plus. The Wizards offered the alternate telecast on eight games this season, and they saw increased ratings and fan engagement, said Damon Phillips, the network’s general manager.
Starting the interactive telecasts now allows the network to be ready when legal online or mobile sports betting becomes available in its viewing area, Phillips said. The network in theory could accept real-time wagers on proposition bets offered during the telecast if it partnered with a sportsbook.
A day after Broncos wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton
- fought at training camp, the pair who threw punches and water bottles at each other presented a unified front, joking that their next bout will be on pay-per-view for a cool $69.99.
“Tickets go on sale tomorrow,” Sanders said Tuesday as he and Sutton stood before reporters who asked what had sparked the scuffle between teammates who play the same position and even went to the same school, SMU.
Neither gave any details about what led to the tussle, but both said they had put the disagreement to rest.
“It stands good,” Sanders said. “Obviously, we’re family. We went to the same school, grew up in the same area. It was a miscommunication. That’s just what it is. But at the end of the day, we’re back on the same page, trying to be the best receivers in the world.
Baseball
The Chicago Cubs
- have made two more changes to their banged-up bullpen, placing Brandon Kintzler on the 10-day injured list and activating Pedro Strop from the IL.
Kintzler experienced discomfort in his right pectoral muscle while recording the final two outs in the eighth inning of Monday night’s 6-5 victory over Oakland. Kintzler has been one of Chicago’s best relievers this year, going 2-1 with a 2.33 ERA in 49 games.
Seattle Mariners infielder Tim Beckham
- has been suspended 80 games as part of baseball’s joint drug agreement after testing positive for stanozolol, a banned performance enhancer, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.
Beckham’s suspension is effective immediately and ends his season.
In a statement released through the players’ association, Beckham says he took a product from a “trusted source, who had advised it was safe to take. Regrettably, the product was tainted.” Beckham says he appealed but an independent arbitrator upheld the suspension.
