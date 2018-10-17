Auto racing
- Kyle Larson has been docked 10 points by NASCAR for a rules violation that could bring an end to his championship chances.
Chip Ganassi Racing was penalized for breaking NASCAR's policy on damaged vehicles during the race at Talladega Superspeedway. The points deduction announced Wednesday drops Larson to 36 points below the cutoff for the final transfer position to the third round of the playoffs.
Larson crew chief Chad Johnston was fined $25,000 for the infraction and car chief David Bryant was suspended one race.
Baseball
- Major League Baseball concluded the Houston Astros were not trying to steal signs when they had an employee monitor opposing dugouts during the postseason.
The Cleveland Indians filed a complaint following Game 3 of the AL Division Series after the employee was observed aiming his cellphone into their dugout and taking pictures or video. Two people familiar with the situation said the Astros tried to get a second person next to the dugout after the employee was removed by security.
The same employee was removed from an area near Boston's dugout before Game 1 of the ALCS.
On Wednesday, MLB issued a statement saying its department of investigations determined "that an Astros employee was monitoring the field to ensure that the opposing club was not violating any rules."
MLB has told all clubs still in the playoffs "to refrain from these types of efforts."
- Los Angeles Dodgers star Manny Machado has been fined by Major League Baseball for kicking Milwaukee first baseman Jesus Aguilar in the NL Championship Series.
MLB fined Machado an undisclosed amount Wednesday, a day after the baserunning incident caused the benches to clear at Dodger Stadium and prompted Brewers MVP candidate Christian Yelich to call Machado a "dirty player."
Golf
- Laura Davies won the Senior LPGA Championship on Wednesday at chilly and windy French Lick Resort to sweep the two senior major events of the year.
Davies birdied the final hole for a 2-under 70 and a four-stroke victory over Helen Alfredsson and Silvia Cavalleri. The 55-year-old Englishwoman won the inaugural U.S. Senior Women's Open in July at Chicago Golf Club.
Soccer
- Rose Lavelle and Alex Morgan each scored and the U.S. women beat rival Canada 2-0 on Wednesday night in the championship match of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying tournament.
The United States improved to 16-0-2 so far in 2018. The team has gone undefeated in 26 straight matches (23-0-3) dating to last year.
Both had already secured spots in next year's World Cup in France with victories in the semifinals. CONCACAF sends the top three finishers in the tournament to the World Cup.
