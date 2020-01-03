Football
- Former Maryland coach D.J. Durkin, who was fired during the 2018 season following the death of a player who had collapsed during offseason conditioning drills, was hired Thursday as an assistant by Mississippi.
Durkin, who spent part of this past season as a consultant with the Atlanta Falcons, will join new Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s defensive staff.
Durkin had stints as defensive coordinator at Michigan and Florida, building up a reputation as a top recruiter, before being hired as Maryland head coach at age 37. He went 10-15 in two seasons at Maryland, but his tenure ended abruptly amid scandal.
Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter said in a statement the university conducted a “thorough” background check on Durkin, speaking with several “highly respected college football coaches, administrators and school officials.
- Ron Rivera’s tenure as Washington Redskins head coach promises to bring major changes at least from his immediate predecessor, Jay Gruden. Whether he can build the consistent winning team that has eluded Dan Snyder in two decades as owner remains to be seen.
Snyder, who rarely speaks publicly, introduced Rivera on Thursday and said his new coach will have unique authority.
“What the Redskins have needed is a culture change,” Snyder said at Rivera’s introductory news conference. “Someone that can bring a winning culture to our organization. That starts and ends with our head coach.”
Snyder spoke for 1 minute, 40 seconds, and did not take questions — a reminder that the Redskins under his ownership remain in many ways an atypical NFL franchise.
During his brief remarks, Snyder lauded Rivera, who will turn 58 on Jan. 7, as a proven winner. He pointed out that Rivera, in nearly nine seasons as coach of the Carolina Panthers, was a two-time Coach of the Year and led the team to a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl appearance in the 2015 season.
- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was one of several players who returned to practice Thursday.
Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that multiple players, including Jackson, were battling the flu.
Five Ravens were not seen at the open portion of practice Thursday: running back Mark Ingram II, rookie wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, tight end Hayden Hurst, guard Ben Powers and defensive back Brandon Carr.
In a week in which the team won’t find out its opponent for the divisional round until Saturday, cornerback Marlon Humphrey said a “chippy” practice helped keep the team focused.
Baseball
- Luis Robert is locked in with the Chicago White Sox — for the next six years at least, and possibly for the opening day lineup, too.
The White Sox and their prized young outfielder agreed Thursday to a $50 million, six-year contract, clearing the way for Robert start the season in the majors.
The deal, which includes club options for 2026 and 2027, removes the incentive for the White Sox to keep the 22-year-old Cuban off their opening day roster to limit his service time and delay his eventual free agency.
“People are understandably focused on what, potentially, this means for our opening day roster,” Hahn said. “I understand the focus on the 2020 season. But it’s really just much more about the long term and having Luis Robert patrolling center field for hopefully at least the next eight years in a White Sox uniform.”
- New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán will miss the first 63 games of the 2020 season as part of an 81-game ban for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.
The league announced the suspension Thursday. Germán has agreed not to appeal.
Germán was put on administrative leave on Sept. 19 while MLB investigated an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend, with whom he has at least one child.
