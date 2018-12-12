Baseball
- The Tampa Bay Rays are perfectly comfortable putting relief pitchers on the mound to begin games. But the chance to add an All-Star to their patchwork rotation, that was too good to pass up.
Coming off a career-high 30 starts, Charlie Morton reached a $30 million, two-year contract with the Rays, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been officially announced.
The 35-year-old Morton was a first-time All-Star last season when he went 15-3 with a 3.13 ERA for Houston.
- A person with direct knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press that free agent first baseman Justin Bour has reached agreement with the Los Angeles Angels.
The deal is pending a physical said the person, speaking on condition of anonymity because nothing had been finalized.
The 30-year-old Bour hit 20 homers and drove in 59 runs with the Marlins and Phillies last season. He batted .227 combined over 141 games, missing time with an oblique strain.
- Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera might play only a game or two each week at the start of spring training as he returns from season-ending biceps surgery.
Manager Ron Gardenhire plans to check in regularly with Cabrera to determine his availability when Grapefruit League exhibition games begin in February. There's no plan yet as to how much action the two-time AL MVP might see at first base.
"He's going to play one day a week, two days," Gardenhire said Wednesday at the winter meetings. "We're just going to let it all play out and see how he feels when he gets there and see how healthy he is. He's doing good right now, which is a good sign for us."
- Tanner Roark figured he would be pitching in Washington's star-studded rotation next year alongside Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and newcomer Patrick Corbin.
Instead, he found himself part of the majors' first Tanner-for-Tanner trade, headed to the rebuilding Reds. Cincinnati acquired him for fellow right-hander Tanner Rainey on Wednesday during the winter meetings.
The 32-year-old Roark led the National League in losses last season, going 9-15 with a 4.34 ERA. He is 64-54 in six years, all with Washington.
Roark made $6,475,000 last year and is eligible for arbitration. He can become a free agent after next season.
