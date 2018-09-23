Baseball
- He gone. Well, sort of.
Longtime Chicago White Sox broadcaster Ken “Hawk” Harrelson worked his final game Sunday, closing out a colorful TV career after three-plus decades in the booth. The White Sox paid tribute to Harrelson with a couple different videos, and he fought back tears throughout the ninth inning of a 6-1 loss to the crosstown Cubs.
“I’ve enjoyed it. Very much, I have enjoyed it,” Harrelson said moments after Matt Davidson struck out swinging for the final out. “I’ve loved it. I will never forget it.”
With some family members standing behind him, Harrelson then stood up, tapped his heart and waved as players and coaches from each side pointed toward the booth, waved and applauded in the direction of the former big league slugger. “Oh man, oh man,” Harrelson said.
“In a situation like this, when it’s someone that’s near and dear to everyone’s heart — he’s been here a long time — it was the right thing to do, to tip our cap to a guy who’s been doing it very well for a long time,” White Sox manager Rick Renteria said.
The 77-year-old Harrelson, who played in the majors for nine seasons with four teams and served as Chicago’s general manager for a short time, will be a team ambassador for the 2019 season. He isn’t sure about his future plans beyond that job, and it sounds as if he is still getting used to the idea of a more relaxed lifestyle.
“Last week was the first time that popped in my mind, and I told my wife, ‘Honey, this retirement issue might be overrated,’” Harrelson said before the game. “All I’ve been doing is watching ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ and turning a lot of Smirnoff into urine.”
Basketball
- Karl-Anthony Towns is getting a new deal from the Minnesota Timberwolves.
A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that Towns will be signing a five-year super-max extension worth $190 million.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the team nor Towns publicly revealed the financial terms of the deal. Towns posted a video to social media with the wording “5 More” — a clear nod to the length of the contract.
“On June 25th, 2015, I was drafted to and committed to the Minnesota Timberwolves,” Towns wrote in an Instagram post. “On September 22nd, 2018, I made a recommitment to the Wolves and have the same feelings of excitement that I felt back in 2015.”
Towns is going into his fourth season, was an All-Star for the first time a year ago and was the Timberwolves’ second-leading scorer last season at 21.3 points per game.
Football
- Minnesota sophomore safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is out for the rest of the season after injuring his left foot in the first quarter of the Big Ten opener at Maryland.
Coach P.J. Fleck said Sunday the Gophers were “heartbroken” for Winfield, who suffered a season-ending injury for the second straight year in the 42-13 loss Saturday. The Terrapins rushed for 315 yards in the game.
Last season, Winfield played in only four games and was granted a medical redshirt after suffering a hamstring injury.
