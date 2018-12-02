Basketball
- Freshman Christyn Williams scored a career-high 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting and No. 2 Connecticut never lost the lead after the 6:36 mark of the first quarter in dominating No. 1 Notre Dame 89-71 on Sunday.
All-American Katie Lou Samuelson, who was held scoreless by the Irish in the first half, had 15 points, including a three-point play that gave Geno Auriemma's Huskies a 74-64 lead with 6:08 to play. The Huskies' biggest lead was 19 points late.
- Golden State Warriors center Damian Jones has been sidelined by a torn left pectoral muscle.
The Warriors said Jones' long-term status will be determined following a meeting with a specialist in the coming days. He is averaging 5.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
Boxing
- Canadian boxer Adonis Stevenson has been upgraded from critical to stable condition and remains in an induced coma Sunday after being knocked out Saturday night in his light heavyweight title fight.
Oleksandr Gvozdyk stopped Stevenson at 2:49 of the 11th round Saturday night to take the Canadians' World Boxing Council light heavyweight title.
Football
- Bill Snyder decided to step away as Kansas State's head coach Sunday after 27 seasons on the sideline, ending a Hall of Fame tenure in Manhattan that began in the Big Eight and weathered seismic shifts in college football.
Snyder, 79, finishes with a resume featuring a record of 215-117-1, trips to 19 bowl games, two Big 12 championships and a legacy that will endure long into the future.
- The SEC championship thriller between Alabama and Georgia on CBS drew the highest television rating for regular-season college football game in seven years.
CBS announced Sunday the game drew a 10.52 rating, an increase of 25 percent over last year's SEC title game between Auburn and Georgia and the best rating for any non-bowl game since LSU and Alabama played a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in November 2011. That Game of the Century got an 11.9 rating on CBS.
- If the Carolina Panthers are going to pull out of a frustrating tailspin, they'll have to do it without three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen.
Olsen re-injured his right foot during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the latest blow to the 33-year-old's bid to return to form after having surgery to repair the same foot last season.
- Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. broke his lower right leg in the first quarter of the Broncos' 24-10 win over the Bengals on Sunday.
It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined with a cracked bone in his lower leg. He'll have more tests in Denver on Monday.
Harris said it's possible he could be back by the end of December.
Hockey
- Los Angeles Kings forward Ilya Kovalchuk will be sidelined for about four weeks after undergoing a procedure on his ankle.
Kovalchuk underwent an ankle bursectomy Sunday, the Kings announced.
The veteran Russian forward has five goals and nine assists in 25 games since returning to the NHL with the Kings this season.
Soccer
- Gregg Berhalter was hired Sunday to coach the U.S. men's national team, making him the first person to run the Americans after playing for them at the World Cup.
Berhalter, 45,who spent the past five seasons as coach of Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew, represents a generational change for an American team staggered by its failure to reach this year's World Cup after seven straight appearances at soccer's showcase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.