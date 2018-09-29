Auto racing
Daniel Hemric
- was announced Friday as the driver of the No. 31 Chevrolet next season at Richard Childress Racing, which let Ryan Newman leave to create an opening for the 27-year-old.
Newman has landed a deal with Roush Fenway Racing and Hemric will move up a level from the Xfinity Series, where he is currently second in the standings.
Hemric is scheduled to make his Cup Series debut today on the roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He spent two seasons racing in NASCAR’s Truck Series before landing an Xfinity ride with Childress.
Ryan Preece
- was hired by JTG Daugherty Racing to replace AJ Allmendinger next season.
JTG signed Preece to a multi-year contract to drive the No. 47 Chevrolet beginning with next season’s Daytona 500 opening race. The 36-year-old Allmendinger has spent the past five seasons with the team with one victory and a spot in the 2014 playoff field, but the team felt it could build for the future with the 27-year-old Preece.
Preece is an established racer in the Northeast with 22 victories in NASCAR’s Whelen Modified Tour. He won the series championship in 2013 and was part of NASCAR’s developmental class of future stars in 2013 and 2014.
Baseball
Aaron Judge
- again has baseball’s most popular jersey.
MLB says the Yankee slugger’s No. 99 was the top seller for the second straight season. Judge beat out 2017 AL MVP Jose Altuve, who will be trying to repeat as a World Series champion with the Houston Astros next month.
MVP candidates Javier Baez and Mookie Betts each jumped seven spots into the top five. Baez, an electrifying infielder with the Chicago Cubs, ranked third. Betts, the AL MVP favorite with the Boston Red Sox, was fifth.
Clayton Kershaw was fourth on the list.
- Baltimore Orioles first baseman
Chris Davis
- has evidently put an end to one of the worst seasons in major league history.
Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said Friday that Davis likely won’t play in any of the Orioles’ final four games. Davis isn’t injured. He’s just had enough of a miserable season that’s gotten worse down the stretch.
If he doesn’t play this weekend, Davis will finish with a .168 batting average, lowest by a qualifier in big league history. The previous record was .179, by Rob Deer in 1991 and Dan Uggla in 2013.
Basketball
- UCLA freshman
Shareef O’Neal
- will sit out the 2018-19 basketball season because of a heart condition that will require surgery.
O’Neal, the son of former Lakers great and Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, said doctors discovered the condition after he “felt funny” during summer practices.
- LSU basketball player
Wayde Sims
- died after he was shot during a fight involving several men early Friday near the campus of Southern University in his hometown of Baton Rouge.
Sims, 20, was shot around 12:25 a.m. and died from his wounds at a hospital, Baton Rouge police Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.
Sims was the 2014-15 Louisiana Gatorade player of the year at U-High, where he led the Cubs to three straight state titles from 2014-16. He was entering his junior season at LSU. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 5.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game last year with 10 starts in 32 games.
- Just as it has done for most of the tournament, the U.S. used a big third quarter keyed by
Diana Tauarsi
- and
Breanna Stewart
- to pull away from an opponent.
This time, it was Belgium, whose one-point halftime deficit turned into 16 by the end of the third period. Taurasi finished with 26 points, including hitting five 3-pointers, to help the U.S. win 93-77 on Saturday in the semifinals of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.
The U.S. will play Australia or Spain for the title today.
- Former UConn coach
Kevin Ollie
- confirmed he received a letter from the NCAA, accusing him of violations while at the school.
The allegations were first reported Friday by ESPN, which says the most serious is an unethical conduct charge for allegedly provided false or misleading information about phone calls between Hall of Famer Ray Allen, San Antonio Spurs guard Rudy Gay and a recruit.
- Chicago Bulls forward
Lauri Markkanen
- will miss at least six weeks because of a left elbow injury.
The Bulls said Friday that Markkanen was hurt in practice Thursday and that an MRI showed a high grade lateral elbow sprain.
From Finland, Markkanen, averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds in 68 games as a rookie last season.
Football
- Tennessee State linebacker
Christion Abercrombie
- collapsed on the sideline late in the first half against Vanderbilt on Saturday and was in critical condition after emergency surgery for a head injury.
University officials issued a statement Saturday night saying Abercrombie was being observed. Tigers coach Rod Reed headed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to check on the linebacker after the game.
Reed told The Tennessean he was not sure exactly how or when the Atlanta native was hurt before coming to the sideline late in the second quarter of a 31-27 loss to Vanderbilt .
“He came to the sideline and just kind of collapsed there,” Reed said.
