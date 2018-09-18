Football
- The mother of LeSean McCoy's young son said in a court filing Tuesday that she agreed to defend the Buffalo Bills running back against an allegation that he abused the boy even though she said she knew the accusation was true.
In a three-page document filed in Fulton County State Court in Georgia, Stephanie Maisonet said she reluctantly agreed to the deal in exchange for McCoy offering to drop a custody case and allow her to enroll their 6-year-old son in a school in Miami.
Maisonet said she previously filed a report with child services — she did not say where or when — after her son would come home bruised and crying after visiting McCoy. She also included a picture of her son with bruises on his chin in the filing.
"I regret ever agreeing to help LeShawn McCoy in this case," Maisonet said in the court document that misspelled McCoy's first name. "I feel like I am sending our son to a monster every two weeks. LeShawn McCoy should be held accountable for his actions, regardless of his career choice or his income."
- The Minnesota Vikings have signed kicker Dan Bailey, owner of the second-best field goal percentage in NFL history and replacement for rookie Daniel Carlson.
Bailey's deal was done on Tuesday, after the Vikings waived Carlson fresh from his 0-for-3 game at Green Bay.
The fifth-round draft pick from Auburn missed field goals of 48, 49 and 35 yards, with the last two failed tries coming in overtime and forcing the Vikings to settle for a 29-29 tie with the rival Packers.
"It's hard to figure out. You think you've got a guy for a while, and then he goes out and misses three in a big game," coach Mike Zimmer said on Monday in discussing what he said was an "easy" decision to cut Carlson. "But things happen, I guess."
Basketball
Elton Brand is in charge of the Philadelphia 76ers.
A person familiar with the situation says the Sixers have made Brand their new general manager, replacing Bryan Colangelo. Colangelo resigned in June as the 76ers' president of basketball operations after what an investigation concluded was "careless and in some instances reckless" sharing of sensitive team information on Twitter.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the move had not been officially announced. Brand is expected to be introduced at a news conference on Thursday.
Brand had worked for the Sixers as vice president of operations and also served as the general manager of the Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers' G League affiliate.
Brand was the No. 1 pick of the 1999 draft by the Chicago Bulls and played two stints with the Sixers.
Sixers coach Brett Brown had served as Philadelphia's interim GM and said earlier Tuesday he wasn't interested in holding both jobs. Brown pledged the Sixers would name a general manager before the season started.
