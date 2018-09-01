Baseball
- The playoff-contending New York Yankees acquired former NL MVP Andrew McCutcheon from the San Francisco Giants on Friday for two prospects. The teams announced the deal on the last day for trades to be done for players to be eligible for the
- postseason.
The 31-year-old McCutchen is hitting .255 with 15 home runs, 55 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. His .357 on-base percentage trails only that of Judge (.398) and Aaron Hicks (.365) among qualified Yankees. He was a five-time All-Star with Pittsburgh.
- Pitchers can’t have a cheat sheet — at least for now.
Veteran umpire Joe West confiscated a card from Phillies reliever Austin Davis in the eighth inning of Philadelphia’s 7-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night.
Davis and Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said he was using the card merely for information on the Cubs hitters. But West said it was illegal under Rule 6.02©(7), which states that the pitcher shall not have on his person, or in his possession, any foreign substance.
“I told him we don’t allow him to carry anything on their glove, person or clothing except in some cases where there’s a rain situation we allow them to put a rosin bag in their pocket,” West, umpiring his 41st season, said. “Other than that they can’t have anything on the pitcher.”
The card is similar to ones used by Phillies fielders to position themselves for batters. Davis pulled the card out of his back pocket and consulted it prior to Kris Bryant’s single and then again before facing pinch-hitter Addison Russell. West then came to the mound and took the card from Davis. Kapler, a huge proponent of analytics who introduced the cards to the Phillies players this season, came out to argue with West for several minutes.
But West kept the card.
Football
Council Bluffs Jefferson
- beat
Sioux City North
- 99-81 on Friday night in the highest-scoring game in the history of Iowa high school football.
Council Bluffs led 57-21 at halftime. North rallied to score 60 points in the second half but still managed to lose by 18, according to an unofficial box score provided to The Associated Press by Council Bluffs coach Brant Anderson.
Jefferson put up 99 points on the strength of a rushing attack that put up a staggering 749 yards on 67 carries. Cameron Baker had 358 yards and eight touchdowns. Jermaine Green added 209 yards and two touchdowns.
Sioux City North QB Matt Hagan threw for 310 yards and nine touchdowns in the losing effort.
- The Chicago Bears have acquired star pass rusher
Khalil Mack
- from the Raiders in a massive trade that sends two first-round draft picks to Oakland.
Oakland will get first-round selections in 2019 and 2020, a sixth-rounder next year and a third-rounder in 2020. Oakland also included its second-round selection in 2020 and a conditional fifth-rounder that year.
Mack and the Bears agreed to a six-year, $141 million extension that guarantees $90 million. That makes him the highest paid defensive player in league history one day after Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year, signed a six-year, $135 million deal, with $87 million guaranteed.
Saquon Barkley
- , the All-America running back from Penn State selected second overall in the draft by the New York Giants, is the leader in jersey sales according to DICK’S Sporting Goods Jersey Report.
Barkley is one of two rookies in the top 10; top overall pick Baker Mayfield, Cleveland’s quarterback, is ranked ninth.
Only one defensive player makes the top 10: Denver linebacker Von Miller.
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz ranks second, followed by Tom Brady.
- A high school football team in North Texas has broken its 77-game losing streak that dragged on for nearly eight years.
Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis on Thursday night defeated Dallas Conrad 40-12.
Fort Worth Independent School District spokesman Clint Bond said Friday that the last victory for the Eagles had been on Sept. 18, 2010, in a 31-7 win over Thomas Jefferson, another Dallas school.
Golf
Tony Romo
- advanced through pre-qualifying in the Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament, shooting a 2-over 74 on Friday at Lantana Golf Club.
One of 39 players to advance from Lantana, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback moved on to the first stage as he attempts to secure Web.com Tour membership. Romo finished at 2-over 218 after openings with two 72s.
