Leading off

Football
- NFL players were locked out of team headquarters last offseason because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, their union wants them to boycott any in-person OTAs.
Members of the Broncos, Seahawks and Super Bowl champion Buccaneers said Tuesday they’ll do just that.
“We find ourselves still in the midst of a pandemic with no comprehensive plan to keep players as safe as possible, yet teams are pressuring players to attend voluntary workouts,” that begin next week, tweeted DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the NFL Players Association.
“The union has advised players that given the continued risk of exposure and the goal of a full 2021 NFL season, that they should not attend these voluntary workouts,” Smith added. “It is every player’s decision, but our advice is to continue to use an abundance of caution given the current environment.”
Members of the Broncos — who have had 22 players in their building this offseason — and the Seahawks — who had no COVID-19 cases last season — became the first to declare their intention to stay away from the in-person gatherings this spring.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy countered that “NFL team facilities are the safest places in our communities thanks to our comprehensive protocols that were developed in conjunction with the NFLPA and public health officials.”
Women’s basketball
- New Oklahoma women’s basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk believes the Sooner program is close to returning to elite status.
The former Drake coach exuded energy and confidence as she addressed a group at the Lloyd Noble Center on Tuesday that included most of the players from last season’s team, which finished strong for now-retired coach Sherri Coale. That team struggled early but had quality wins over Iowa State, West Virginia and Texas in February to finish at 12-12.
Baranczyk feels that between the talent and the existing culture, the Sooners can soon be among the best. History shows it can be done — Oklahoma reached the Final Four three times under Coale.
“The potential to be able to fill this place and the potential to be able to compete for championships is absolutely what drew me here, and it is absolutely what we want to be able to do here,” Baranczyk said.